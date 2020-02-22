FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Lucas Olaza SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Lucas Olaza’s Shapeshifters SBC has been released in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, with a new, pacey CDM option for La Liga squads.

Olaza SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Lucas Olaza’s Shapeshifters SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Saturday 22nd February – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Wednesday 26th February – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: La Liga Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~120,000 Coins.

Worth it? 50/50. He’s certainly a functional card, and is like no other La Liga CDM, possessing tonnes of pace, however at 125k, you can find a number of very good options.

Olaza In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

A big upside to Olaza as a CDM is his 88 Pace on the card, and with a combination of 90 Acceleration, 82 Agility and 90 Balance, he should feel very quick in front of your defence.

Defensively, he’s certainly good enough, with 85 Interceptions, 88 Standing Tackling and 87 Sliding Tackling, however I’d still apply a defensive chemistry style to boost his defensive awareness.

His passing is okay, but has room for improvement, with somewhat average 85 Short Passing and 80 Vision for a CDM, so I’d definitely consider utilising a chemistry style boost here also.

For a chemistry style, I’d be looking to apply either a Powerhouse or a Backbone, to increase his passing stats, defending stats, and if you wish, his Jumping and Strength stats also.

Olaza Squad Links

Playing in La Liga, you can easily fit Olaza into a full league team, however if you’re looking for strong links, there are a number of top Uruguayans you can use.

Future Stars 91 Valverde provides a brilliant strong link in the midfield, with 91 Suarez (POTM) and 87 Aspas (Scream) offering decent attacking strong links if you need them. In defence, Atletico’s Gimenez is a decent option, however there are better La Liga CBs available.

