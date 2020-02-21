FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Cards: Every single new FUT item – Messi, Marcelo, Luiz, Ben Yedder & more

After a surprise earlier this week, the whole FIFA community has been asking “What are Shapeshifters”?

Well the cards, who have boosts and different positions from their normal FUT 20 items, have now been released.

Lionel Messi (CF 96)

Wow. Just wow.

As if Lionel Messi couldn’t become any more popular on Ultimate Team, he is boosted from 94 to 96, and sees his position move more centrally to CF – opening up the option of modifying him to a striker.

Marcelo (CAM 91)

We have no knowledge of Real Madrid’s Marcelo ever playing as a number 10, but giving Marcelo’s skill set, he could perform the role.

David Luiz (CDM 91)

Centre back David Luiz has been utilised as a defensive midfielder at Benfica, Chelsea and now Arsenal. With his range of passing and eye for a goal, expect him to tear up Ultimate Team.

Wissam Ben Yedder (RW 90)

Wissam Ben Yedder has been tearing up Ligue 1 since his move from Sevilla to Monaco, but his previous club the forward did occasionally operate as a right winger.

Dries Mertens (LW 90)

Some would argue Dries Mertens’ best position is a left winger, but the Belgian as often played further forward at Napoli, or even wide on the right for the national team.

Riyad Mahrez (CAM 89)

There’s no chance Riyad Mahrez could play as a number 10 at Manchester City with Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Bernardo Silva all more valid options – but the Algerian occasionally played as a number 10 in his Leicester days.

Lucas Moura (CAM 87)

Now, this is a strange one. Lucas Moura has been a winger or forward for much of his career but a number 10? According to TransferMarkt, he has played there seven times in his career.

Geoffrey Kondogbia (CB 87)

Defensively solid, Valencia man Geoffrey Kondogbia would not look out of place as a centre back. At 6’2″, he can be a commanding presence defence.

Idrissa Gueye (CB 87)

A similar case is PSG’s Idrissa Gueye, who has provided some much-needed steel to the Parisians’ squad.

Youcef Atal (ST 86)

A right back to striker is a real stretch, but with six league goals last terms and plenty of appearances as a right winger, perhaps this is just the next step for the Algerian international.

Kevin Mbabu (CDM 86)

One of Europe’s finest right back, you can imagine Kevin Mbabu operating as a defensive midfielder.

Hans Hateboer (RB 86)

A more realistic switch, with Hans Hateboer lining up as right back three times this season in a remarkable campaign for Atalanta.

Renato Sanches (LB 86)

Perhaps the first player with a preferred foot change? Renato Sanches power and dynamism could see him play anywhere on the pitch.

Florian Kainz (CAM 85)

A switch from left to attacking midfielder for Koln man Florian Kainz, who has lined up as a number 10 plenty of times in his career.

Nahitan Nandez (CB 84)

Another assured player in the middle of the park, Nahitan Nandez will be a reliable centre back in Ultimate Team.