FIFA 20 Shapeshifter Mkhitaryan SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Shapeshifter SBC has been released in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, with a new CAM position change and more attacking work rates.

Mkhitaryan SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Mkhitaryan’s Shapeshifter SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Friday 21st February - 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Wednesday 26th February - 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Serie A Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 2: In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

SBC Cost: ~150,000 Coins.

Worth it? 50/50. He’s certainly not a bad card, and is one of the better attacking Serie A midfielders, so he fits that role well.

Mkhitaryan In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Mkhitaryan’s stats are tailored to his new CAM role, and now with High Attacking and Medium Defensive Work Rates, he certainly looks like a great option.

A big positive for the Armenian are his 4* Skill Moves and 5* Weak Foot combination, meaning he can go either side, making him very unpredictable and difficult to defend.

Coupled with his top dribbling, with 91 Balance, 91 Ball Control and 91 Dribbling, he should feel very quick when changing direction onto either foot.

His shooting could do with a slight improvement, with only 83 Finishing and 81 Long Shots, so applying a chemistry style like Deadeye or Marksman may be smart.

Mkhitaryan Squad Links

Unfortunately, being Armenian and playing for Roma, there aren’t a tonne of top tier strong links that you can utilise for Mkhitaryan.

Unless you’re playing him in a full Serie A team and don’t need strong links, you may struggle to find great options, however Future Stars Academy 86 Zaniolo looks to be a strong midfield option.

