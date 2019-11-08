FIFA 20: Road to the Final players released - featuring Paulo Dybala, Jadon Sancho and more

The first wave of FIFA 20 UEFA Champions League: Road to the Final cards have been released - and they're looking spectacular.
Road to the Final is all about team success, so if the team wins or advances at select times during the competition - that's the Champions and Europa Leagues - the player gets an upgrade regardless of their individual performance.
As per last year, the first wave of cards we've got start with an in-form upgrade. Don't get too excited, though. Most players have only gained another point or so.
However, from there, the player's Road to the Final item receives an in-form upgrade each time their team succeeds at select stages during the tournament.
Should their team perform, a player could receive a maximum of seven upgrades throughout the season. Not bad, right?
Here's when you'd expect to see those upgrades.
UEFA Champions League Upgrades:
- Advancing to the Knockout Stage
- Winning in the first leg of Round of 16
- Advancing to the Quarter-Final
- Advancing to the Semi-Final
- Advancing to the Final
- Winning the Final
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Predicts: The MLS Cup Final
UPGRADES: But what lies in store for the three gold cards?
UEFA Europa League Upgrades:
- Advancing to the Knockout Stage
- Advancing to the Round of 16
- Advancing to the Quarter-Final
- Advancing to the Semi-Final
- Advancing to the Final
- Winning the Final
So, what players are featured?
Here's every single player EA has announced so far.
- N'Golo Kante
- Sadio Mane
- Paulo Dybala
- Samir Handanović
- Son Heung-min
- Allan
- Ousmane Dembele
- Riyad Mahrez
- Jadon Sancho
- Kingsley Coman
- Eder Militao
- David Neres
- Wendell
- Daniel Wass
- Raul Jimenez
- Denzel Dumfries
- Juan Jesus
Interestingly, there are a handful of gold cards in there, which we're unsure about. Perhaps EA has something special in store for them?
We'll have to wait and see.
READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Liverpool Career Mode
So, what happens if a player gets knocked out of the tournament, I hear you ask?
Well, If a player gets knocked out of either tournament they will no longer receive any upgrades.