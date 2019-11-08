FIFA 20: Road to the Final players released - featuring Paulo Dybala, Jadon Sancho and more

The first wave of FIFA 20 UEFA Champions League: Road to the Final cards have been released - and they're looking spectacular.

Road to the Final is all about team success, so if the team wins or advances at select times during the competition - that's the Champions and Europa Leagues - the player gets an upgrade regardless of their individual performance.

As per last year, the first wave of cards we've got start with an in-form upgrade. Don't get too excited, though. Most players have only gained another point or so.

However, from there, the player's Road to the Final item receives an in-form upgrade each time their team succeeds at select stages during the tournament.

Should their team perform, a player could receive a maximum of seven upgrades throughout the season. Not bad, right?

Here's when you'd expect to see those upgrades.

UEFA Champions League Upgrades:

Advancing to the Knockout Stage

Winning in the first leg of Round of 16

Advancing to the Quarter-Final

Advancing to the Semi-Final

Advancing to the Final

Winning the Final

UPGRADES: But what lies in store for the three gold cards?

UEFA Europa League Upgrades:

Advancing to the Knockout Stage

Advancing to the Round of 16

Advancing to the Quarter-Final

Advancing to the Semi-Final

Advancing to the Final

Winning the Final

So, what players are featured?

Here's every single player EA has announced so far.

N'Golo Kante

Sadio Mane

Paulo Dybala

Samir Handanović

Son Heung-min

Allan

Ousmane Dembele

Riyad Mahrez

Jadon Sancho

Kingsley Coman

Eder Militao

David Neres

Wendell

Daniel Wass

Raul Jimenez

Denzel Dumfries

Juan Jesus

Interestingly, there are a handful of gold cards in there, which we're unsure about. Perhaps EA has something special in store for them?

We'll have to wait and see.

So, what happens if a player gets knocked out of the tournament, I hear you ask?

Well, If a player gets knocked out of either tournament they will no longer receive any upgrades.