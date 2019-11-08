header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

08 Nov 2019

FIFA 20: Road to the Final players released - featuring Paulo Dybala, Jadon Sancho and more

FIFA 20: Road to the Final players released - featuring Paulo Dybala, Jadon Sancho and more

Road to the Final is all about team success regardless of how an individual performs. Game on.

Jump To

The first wave of FIFA 20 UEFA Champions League: Road to the Final cards have been released - and they're looking spectacular.

Road to the Final is all about team success, so if the team wins or advances at select times during the competition - that's the Champions and Europa Leagues - the player gets an upgrade regardless of their individual performance. 

As per last year, the first wave of cards we've got start with an in-form upgrade. Don't get too excited, though. Most players have only gained another point or so.

However, from there, the player's Road to the Final item receives an in-form upgrade each time their team succeeds at select stages during the tournament.

Should their team perform, a player could receive a maximum of seven upgrades throughout the season. Not bad, right?

Here's when you'd expect to see those upgrades.

UEFA Champions League Upgrades:

  • Advancing to the Knockout Stage 
  • Winning in the first leg of Round of 16
  • Advancing to the Quarter-Final
  • Advancing to the Semi-Final
  • Advancing to the Final
  • Winning the Final

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Predicts: The MLS Cup Final

UPGRADES: But what lies in store for the three gold cards?

UEFA Europa League Upgrades:

  • Advancing to the Knockout Stage 
  • Advancing to the Round of 16 
  • Advancing to the Quarter-Final
  • Advancing to the Semi-Final 
  • Advancing to the Final 
  • Winning the Final

So, what players are featured?

Here's every single player EA has announced so far.

  • N'Golo Kante
  • Sadio Mane
  • Paulo Dybala
  • Samir Handanović
  • Son Heung-min 
  • Allan
  • Ousmane Dembele
  • Riyad Mahrez
  • Jadon Sancho
  • Kingsley Coman
  • Eder Militao
  • David Neres
  • Wendell
  • Daniel Wass
  • Raul Jimenez
  • Denzel Dumfries
  • Juan Jesus

Interestingly, there are a handful of gold cards in there, which we're unsure about. Perhaps EA has something special in store for them?

We'll have to wait and see.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Liverpool Career Mode

So, what happens if a player gets knocked out of the tournament, I hear you ask?

Well, If a player gets knocked out of either tournament they will no longer receive any upgrades. 

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy