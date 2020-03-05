FIFA 20 Player Moments Trezeguet SBC: Requirements, Costs & Analysis

It looks as if FIFA 20 Ultimate Team's Shapeshifters has come to an end, with a Player Moments Trezeguet SBC card dropping.

The Egyptian international's "moment" is his winning goal off the bench that took Aston Villa to the EFL Cup final, defeating Leicester 2-1/.

We take a look at his card, and see if the SBC is worth the move.

Trezeguet SBC card

Release and Expiry date

Trezeguet's SBC became available on Wednesday, 4 March and will expire on Wednesday, 11 March.

Requirements

You need to trade two squads to unlock this 87-rated CF Trezeguet.

Squad Rating: Min. 85 | Team Chemistry Min. 75

Players from Premier League: Min. 1

Players in the squad: 11

Cost: 77k PS4 / 82k Xbox One

Squad Rating: Min. 86 | Team Chemistry Min. 70

Players in the squad: 11

Cost: 139k PS4 / 146k Xbox One

TOTAL SBC COST: 216k PS4 / 288k Xbox One

Trezeguet in-game stats

RELIABLE: In attack, Trezeguet won't let you down

Worth it?

An 87-rated Premier League player? You are better off picking up Heung-min Son's base card for 124k on PS4 or 92k on Xbox One, with Roberto Firmino's Hero card another option for 128k on PS4 and 135k on Xbox One.

The Egyptian is worth a move if you are an Aston Villa fan, but even still, he has only scored four goals this season, os isn't exactly a major performer for them.

Try and resist the temptation and look after your well-earned cash.

