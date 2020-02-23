FIFA 20 Player Moments Joshua Kimmich SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Joshua Kimmich’s Player Moments SBC has been released in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his performance as a CDM against FC Rostov in the 2016/17 UCL Season.

Kimmich SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Kimmich’s Player Moments SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Sunday 23rd February – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Sunday 1st March – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Germany Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 2: Bundesliga Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

SBC Cost: ~215,000 Coins.

Worth it? Yes. For me, this isn’t a bad value SBC at all. Now with better workrates, a CDM Kimmich is a must complete for those that are running Bundesliga teams this year.

Kimmich In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Now as a CDM, with H/H work rates, allowing him to be far more defensive, Kimmich looks to be an amazing player to have in front of the defence.

Defensively, his stats are okay, but could do with an added chemistry style boost, with 85 Interceptions, 82 Defensive Awareness and 85 Standing Tackling.

He should feel nice and responsive in and out of possession, with 85 Acceleration, 89 Agility & Balance, as well as 92 Reactions. When you also factor in his 90 Aggression, he’ll be lunging in to make tackles very quickly.

His passing is solid for a CDM, with 88 Vision, 92 Short Passing and 89 Long Passing/Curve, so should play well out of the back.

If you’re looking for a chemistry style, Shadow, Anchor or Sentinel look to be the best options, just to bring up his defensive capabilities a little.

Kimmich Squad Links

Being a German in the Bundesliga makes Kimmich really easy to link into teams, with a number of really top tier strong links available.

If you’re looking at Bayern options alone, you’re spoilt for choice, with 93 Lewandowski, 88 Muller, 88 Thiago, 88 Coutinho and 87 Goretzka all being great options. If you’re looking for other Germans in the league, there are tonnes to choose from, including 90 Reus, 89 Werner, 91 Hummels (if you completed his SBC in time), and 86 Schulz from Winter Refresh.

