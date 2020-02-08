FIFA 20 Player Moments: Dayot Upamecano SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Dayot Upamecano’s Player Moments card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his volley against Augsburg in the Bundesliga in the 2017/18 Season.

Dayot Upamecano SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Dayot Upamecano’s SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Saturday 8th February – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Friday 14th February – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Bundesliga Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: France Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 3: Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~210,000 Coins.

Worth it? No. He’s a good card, but there are far better CB options available for less, and tradeable.

Dayot Upamecano In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Upamecano is certainly a decent CB, however for the price you’ll be able to find better options I’d say.

His pace looks great at 85, however is slightly let down by him having 78 Acceleration and 89 Sprint Speed. He’s certainly not slow, but isn’t as fast as his 85 Pace on card suggests.

Defensively, he has nearly everything covered, with 85 Interceptions, 95 Standing Tackling and 85 Sliding Tackling, however he’s let down by only having 77 Defensive Awareness.

Physically, Upamecano looks okay, with 97 Jumping, 97 Strength and 90 Aggression, however his 67 Stamina is a bit of a let down.

While he’s a decent card, he’s let down a little by his low defensive awareness and stamina statistics.

Dayot Upamecano Squad Links

Being French in the Bundesliga, Upamecano is really easy to fit into teams, with a number of usable strong links available!

From RB Leipzig, you have the newly released Future Stars 88 Dani Olmo, with 85 Diaby being another French option. In defence, you can utilise a link to RTTF 84 Konate if you have him, or the OTW 84 Hernandez.

