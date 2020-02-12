FIFA 20 Player Moments Arthur SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Arthur’s Player Moments SBC has been released in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his assist vs Sevilla in the Spanish Cup in the 2018/19 Season.

Arthur SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Arthur’s Player Moments SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Wednesday 12th February – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Thursday 20th February – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Brazil Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 2 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: Barcelona Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~175,000 Coins.

Worth it? 50/50. He’s certainly not a bad card, with great passing and dribbling stats, however he’s let down slightly with low shooting, defending and physical.

Arthur In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Arthur definitely looks like a great playmaking CM this year, and with the proper chemistry style, can double up as a top quality box to box midfielder.

His playmaking capabilities are top notch with his 95 Vision, 97 Short Passing and 91 Long Passing, so should be very comfortable on the ball.

His Dribbling is fantastic, with 83 Agility and 94 Balance being more than enough. 93 Ball Control, 91 Dribbling and 87 Reactions will make him feel very quick, and with 4* Skill Moves, he’ll be able to beat a man.

The only slight downside will be in either of the final thirds, be it defensively or offensively. With only low 80s in his Positioning, Shot Power and Long Shots, he won’t be incredible going forward, nor will he be great defensively with only 81 Interceptions, 82 Defensive Awareness and 82 Standing Tackling.

These issues can be overcome however with the correct chemistry style. If you’re looking to play Arthur as more of an attacking midfielder, apply a Hunter to boost his Shooting and pace, and apply an Anchor for a more defensive boost to Pace, Defending and Physical.

Arthur Squad Links

Being Brazilian in La Liga, playing for Barcelona, you have a tonne of ways to link Arthur into a squad.

Going forward, you have top attacking links, with the new Future Stars 91 Rodrygo, as well as Messi and Griezmann.

In the midfield, you can link the TOTY 94 De Jong, as well as fellow Brazilian 88 Casemiro.

Defensively, there are so many top links to utilise. In RB, you have Headliners 86 Semedo, as well as Future Stars 85 Emerson. In the centre of defence, top CBs are plentiful, with 85 Lenglet providing a top cheap option, and 86 Militao providing a very meta link. In LB, obvious choices include 87 Jordi Alba, as well as Future Stars 87 Renan Lodi.

