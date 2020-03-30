[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20: Player Moments Aaron Ramsey SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

He scored one of the most memorable Champions League goals of recent years and now he has the card to show for it.

Tom Young by Tom Young Mar 30, 2020
AARON RAMSEY SBC FEATURED

With the FUT Birthday weekend hype starting to die down, there’s another Player Moments SBC available, and it’s a very nice one at that.

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, currently of Juventus, has had his left-foot Champions League screamer against Galatasary from 2014 immortalised here as he receives a 5* weak foot on this 90-rated card.

Here is everything you need to know regarding this Player Moments Aaron Ramsey SBC.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
 

Expiry Date

The Player Moments Aaron Ramsey SBC will expire on Friday, April 3.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads which have to be submitted in order to unlock this Ramsey card, they are as follows:

Serie A Tim

  • Minimum of 1 Serie A TIM player
  • Minimum Squad Rating of 84
  • Minimum Team Chemistry of 80
  • Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack
  • Cost: 35k PS4 / 35k Xbox One

85-Rated Squad

  • Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players
  • Minimum Squad Rating of 85
  • Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
  • Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack
  • Cost: 98k PS4 / 98k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 133k PS4 / 133k Xbox One

You can find the solutions to complete this SBC over on FUTBIN

Ramsey In-Game Stats

SBC Ramsey In Games

Worth it?

If you don’t mind spending over 100k for an untradeable card as we approach the latter stages of FIFA 20, then this is a very good card indeed.

That weak foot upgrade, coupled with 88 dribbling and 90 shooting and 89 passing – with in games of 94 short passI got and 90 long passing – has turned Ramsey into one of the premium central midfielders in the game.

Aaron Ramsey Promo

The fact that he is Welsh doesn’t help massively when it comes to trying to build Ramsey into hybrid squads, but if you have a Serie A team and are looking for a new centre mid then you really can’t go wrong.

In reality, 130k for this card and two decent packs isn’t awful. He’s definitely worth considering.

