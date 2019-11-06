FIFA 20 Career Mode: All the best Wonderkid Left Backs (LB & LWB) to sign - Tavares, Malacia & more

Wing backs are becoming increasingly vital in the modern game - not only are they required to defend, but they are also expected to advance up the pitch, overlapping wingers and provide additional attacking options. Signing young wonderkids is a great way to sign a quality left back for a minimal fee.

The following players are aged between 16-19 at the start of the Career mode season and have the highest potential upsides of all the young players.

These players may even outgrow their potentials if they perform at a high level for a long period of time.

Nuno Tavares (OVR 72 - POT 84)

Age: 19

Positions: LB, RB

Club: Benfica

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration, 79 shot power

Value: £4.4 million (Release clause: £9.7 million)

Wage: £4,000 a week

Your main target for a teenage left back will be Nuno Tavares, with the Benfica youngster already bagging one goal and two assists in three league games so far this term.

On FIFA 20 he offers 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration and 79 shot power, make him a dangerous player going forward. Expect a bid of £9 million to do the trick for the Portugal U21 international.

Josha Vagnoman (OVR 65 – POT 84)

Age: 18

Positions: LB, LM

Club: Hamburg

Country: Germany

Work rate: High/ Medium

Best stats: 86 sprint Speed, 82 acceleration, 76 strength

Value: £926,000

Wage: £900 per week

Over the summer Everton, Arsenal and Chelsea were all linked with the impressive Hamburg teenager, Josha Vagnoman.

Vagnoman’s stats tell us that he is a pacey, strong,

resilient wing back that enjoys driving up the pitch and contributing to his

team’s offensive prowess.

Arthur Zagre (OVR 62 – POT 85)

Age: 17

Positions: LB, CM

Club: PSG

Country: France

Work rate: High/ Medium

Best stats: 90 balance, 83 acceleration, 85 agility

Value: £563,000 (Release clause: £1.6 million)

Wage: £900 per week

An academy graduate of Paris Saint-Germain, Arthur Zagre signed his first professional contract in September 2018, which tied him to the club until June 2021.

In early 2019, he won the 'Titi d’Or', an annual award which is presented to the most promising talent in Paris Saint-Germain Academy. On 29 August 2019, Zagre joined Monaco on a three-year deal.

Tyrell Malacia (OVR 71 - POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: LB

Club: Feyenoord

Country: Netherlands

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 85 acceleration, 85 balance, 84 agility

Value: £3.2 million (Release clause: £5.5 million)

Wage: £4,000 a week

A Dutch U21 internatonal, Tyrell Malacia may be second choice, but with dynamic potentials on FIFA 20 Career Mode - the 19-year-old can outgrow his 82 overall.

Stats of 85 acceleration, 85 balance and 84 agility sees him valued a just over £3 million, making his £5.5 million release clause an absolute bargain.

Domagoj Bradaric (OVR 69 - POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: LB

Club: Lille

Country: Croatia

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 78 acceleration, 77 sprint speed, 72 crossing

Value: £1.6 milliion (Release clause: £4.1 million)

Wage: £7,000 a week

Despite signing for Lille just this past summer, Domagoj Bradaric has gone straight into the starting lineup, even for the Champions League.

It's too early to see whether he is worth the £5.85 million fee paid to Hajduk Split, but that does make him a steel at £4.1 million on Career Mode.

Miranda (OVR 67 - POT 82)

Age: 19

Positions: LB, CB

Club: Schalke (on loan from Barcelona)

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 70 crossing, 69 sprint speed, 68 standing tackle

Value: £1.4 million (Release clause: £3.6 million)

Wage: £16,000 a week

If you are in the Barcelona first team, you must have quality. Although Miranda has only played four times for the Catalans, expect bright things from the yougster, who has signed for Schalke on a two-year loan.

You will need to wait until that loan spell has ended, but with a potential of 82 he will be worth the wait - and can be snapped up for a release clause of just £3.6 million.

Rayan Ait Nouri (OVR 61 - POT 81)

Age: 18

Positions: LB, CB

Club: Angers

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best Stats: 77 balance, 73 agility, 69 sprint Speed

Value: £765,000 (Release clause: £2 million)

Wage: £1,000 per week

During this summer’s transfer window, French teen Rayan Ait Nouri had interest expressed by big footballing clubs Monaco and Wolves, with Atletico Madrid were also said to be keen to land the player.

The youngster has extremely impressive agility and balance stats, so he could really help his team transition smoothly from defence to attack.

Juan Cabal (OVR 61 - POT 82)

Age: 18

Positions: LB

Club: Atletico Nacional

Country: Colombia

Work rate: Medium/High

Best Stats: 77 agility, 76 sprint speed, 75 acceleration

Value: £473,000 (Release clause: £1.1 million)

Wage: £900 per week

If you move for young Colombian Juan Cabal you will need to be patient - but he could be one for a lower league club to grow as you progress.

With a high defensive work rate, you can trust him to come in against more dangerous opposition, and is well worth his £1.1 million release clause.

Liberato Cacace (OVR 67 - POT 81)

Age: 18

Positions: LB, LWB

Club: Wellington Phoenix

Country: New Zealand

Work rate: High/Low

Best Stats: 82 stamina, 75 sprint speed, 75 acceleration

Value: £1.3 million (Release clause £2.5 million)

Wage: £900 per week

Kiwi of Italian descent, Liberato Cacace should only be signed for managers looking to play with wing-backs. The 18-year-old as a high attacking, but low defensive work rate - meaning you could be vulnerable if playing a back four.

For that reason, he is a risky signing, and may want to see him develop more before making a £2 million move on the New Zealand international.

Jaylin Lindsey (OVR 62 - POT 81)

Age: 19

Positions: LB, RB

Club: Sporting Kansas City

Country: USA

Work rate: High/Medium

Best Stats: 80 sprint speed, 75 acceleration, 73 balance

Value: £540,000 (Release clause: £1.1 million)

Wage: £900 per week

It's great to see young talent in the MLS, and let's hope Sporting KC man Jaylin Lindsey can get near, or overtake, his FIFA 20 potential in real life.

The versatile full back has in fact gone out loan to local club Swope Park Rangers, despite playing seven MLS games last season. This may mean he will soon disappear from the Kansas City roster.

Full list of wonderkid left backs above 78 POT

Player Age Club OVR POT Club Country V W Nuno Tavares 19 LB RB 72 84 Benfica Portugal £4.4m £4k J. Vagnoman 18 LB LM RB 65 84 Hamburg Germany £926k £900 A. Zagre 17 LB 62 83 PSG France £563k £900 T. Malacia 19 LB 71 82 Feyenoord Holland £3.2m £4k D. Bradaric 19 LB 69 82 Lille Croatia £1.6m £7k Miranda 19 LB CB 67 82 Barcelona Spain £1.4m £16k R. Aït Nouri 18 LB 64 82 Angers France £765k £1k J. Cabal 18 LB 61 82 Nacional Colombia £473k £900 L. Cacace 18 LB LWB 67 81 Wellington Phoenix New Zealand £1.3m £900 J. Lindsey 19 LB RB 62 81 Sporting KC USA £540k £900 A. Gallo 19 LB LM CM 61 81 Lecce Italy £450k £1k O. Wijndal 19 LB 68 80 AZ Alkmaar Holland £1.3m £2k L. Kharabadze 19 LB LM 63 80 FC Zürich Georgia £653k £1k A. Hickey 17 LB CM 60 80 Hearts Scotland £338k £900 Luan Cândido 19 LB LM LW 63 79 RB Leipzig Brazil £653k £4k R. Hutchinson 19 LB 61 79 Burton England £450k £900 A. Lewis 19 LB LM CM 60 79 Liverpool England £360k £5k Y. Larouci 18 LB 59 79 Liverpool Algeria £270k £3k G. Bello 17 LB LM 59 79 Atlanta United USA £252k £900 A. Ngouyamsa 18 LB RB 58 79 Dijon Cameroon £243k £900 F. Agu 19 LB RB LM 64 78 Osnabrück Germany £810k £2k Amilcar Silva 19 LB 63 78 Monaco Portugal £653k £3k L. Davis 19 LB CB 63 78 Leeds England £653k £5k I. Jakobs 19 LB LM 62 78 Köln Germany £540k £2k I. Domínguez 19 LB 61 78 UNAM Mexico £450k £2k A. Martina 18 LB 60 78 Trapani Italy £360k £900 E. Erhahon 18 LB LWB 59 78 St. Mirren Scotland £270k £900 Y. Oyanedel 18 LB 58 78 Universidad Católica Chile £216k £900 G. Siadas 19 LB 58 78 Fortuna Düsseldorf Germany £225k £2k M. Römling 18 LB LM LWB 56 78 Bochum Germany £171k £900

