FIFA 20 Career Mode: All the best Wonderkid Left Backs (LB & LWB) to sign - Tavares, Malacia & more

Wing backs are becoming increasingly vital in the modern game - not only are they required to defend, but they are also expected to advance up the pitch, overlapping wingers and provide additional attacking options. Signing young wonderkids is a great way to sign a quality left back for a minimal fee.
The following players are aged between 16-19 at the start of the Career mode season and have the highest potential upsides of all the young players.
These players may even outgrow their potentials if they perform at a high level for a long period of time.
Nuno Tavares (OVR 72 - POT 84)
Age: 19
Positions: LB, RB
Club: Benfica
Country: Portugal
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration, 79 shot power
Value: £4.4 million (Release clause: £9.7 million)
Wage: £4,000 a week
Your main target for a teenage left back will be Nuno Tavares, with the Benfica youngster already bagging one goal and two assists in three league games so far this term.
On FIFA 20 he offers 88 sprint speed, 85 acceleration and 79 shot power, make him a dangerous player going forward. Expect a bid of £9 million to do the trick for the Portugal U21 international.
Josha Vagnoman (OVR 65 – POT 84)
Age: 18
Positions: LB, LM
Club: Hamburg
Country: Germany
Work rate: High/ Medium
Best stats: 86 sprint Speed, 82 acceleration, 76 strength
Value: £926,000
Wage: £900 per week
Over the summer Everton, Arsenal and Chelsea were all linked with the impressive Hamburg teenager, Josha Vagnoman.
Vagnoman’s stats tell us that he is a pacey, strong,
resilient wing back that enjoys driving up the pitch and contributing to his
team’s offensive prowess.
Arthur Zagre (OVR 62 – POT 85)
Age: 17
Positions: LB, CM
Club: PSG
Country: France
Work rate: High/ Medium
Best stats: 90 balance, 83 acceleration, 85 agility
Value: £563,000 (Release clause: £1.6 million)
Wage: £900 per week
An academy graduate of Paris Saint-Germain, Arthur Zagre signed his first professional contract in September 2018, which tied him to the club until June 2021.
In early 2019, he won the 'Titi d’Or', an annual award which is presented to the most promising talent in Paris Saint-Germain Academy. On 29 August 2019, Zagre joined Monaco on a three-year deal.
Tyrell Malacia (OVR 71 - POT 82)
Age: 19
Positions: LB
Club: Feyenoord
Country: Netherlands
Work rate: High/High
Best stats: 85 acceleration, 85 balance, 84 agility
Value: £3.2 million (Release clause: £5.5 million)
Wage: £4,000 a week
A Dutch U21 internatonal, Tyrell Malacia may be second choice, but with dynamic potentials on FIFA 20 Career Mode - the 19-year-old can outgrow his 82 overall.
Stats of 85 acceleration, 85 balance and 84 agility sees him valued a just over £3 million, making his £5.5 million release clause an absolute bargain.
Domagoj Bradaric (OVR 69 - POT 82)
Age: 19
Positions: LB
Club: Lille
Country: Croatia
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 78 acceleration, 77 sprint speed, 72 crossing
Value: £1.6 milliion (Release clause: £4.1 million)
Wage: £7,000 a week
Despite signing for Lille just this past summer, Domagoj Bradaric has gone straight into the starting lineup, even for the Champions League.
It's too early to see whether he is worth the £5.85 million fee paid to Hajduk Split, but that does make him a steel at £4.1 million on Career Mode.
Miranda (OVR 67 - POT 82)
Age: 19
Positions: LB, CB
Club: Schalke (on loan from Barcelona)
Country: Spain
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 70 crossing, 69 sprint speed, 68 standing tackle
Value: £1.4 million (Release clause: £3.6 million)
Wage: £16,000 a week
If you are in the Barcelona first team, you must have quality. Although Miranda has only played four times for the Catalans, expect bright things from the yougster, who has signed for Schalke on a two-year loan.
You will need to wait until that loan spell has ended, but with a potential of 82 he will be worth the wait - and can be snapped up for a release clause of just £3.6 million.
Rayan Ait Nouri (OVR 61 - POT 81)
Age: 18
Positions: LB, CB
Club: Angers
Country: France
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best Stats: 77 balance, 73 agility, 69 sprint Speed
Value: £765,000 (Release clause: £2 million)
Wage: £1,000 per week
During this summer’s transfer window, French teen Rayan Ait Nouri had interest expressed by big footballing clubs Monaco and Wolves, with Atletico Madrid were also said to be keen to land the player.
The youngster has extremely impressive agility and balance stats, so he could really help his team transition smoothly from defence to attack.
Juan Cabal (OVR 61 - POT 82)
Age: 18
Positions: LB
Club: Atletico Nacional
Country: Colombia
Work rate: Medium/High
Best Stats: 77 agility, 76 sprint speed, 75 acceleration
Value: £473,000 (Release clause: £1.1 million)
Wage: £900 per week
If you move for young Colombian Juan Cabal you will need to be patient - but he could be one for a lower league club to grow as you progress.
With a high defensive work rate, you can trust him to come in against more dangerous opposition, and is well worth his £1.1 million release clause.
Liberato Cacace (OVR 67 - POT 81)
Age: 18
Positions: LB, LWB
Club: Wellington Phoenix
Country: New Zealand
Work rate: High/Low
Best Stats: 82 stamina, 75 sprint speed, 75 acceleration
Value: £1.3 million (Release clause £2.5 million)
Wage: £900 per week
Kiwi of Italian descent, Liberato Cacace should only be signed for managers looking to play with wing-backs. The 18-year-old as a high attacking, but low defensive work rate - meaning you could be vulnerable if playing a back four.
For that reason, he is a risky signing, and may want to see him develop more before making a £2 million move on the New Zealand international.
Jaylin Lindsey (OVR 62 - POT 81)
Age: 19
Positions: LB, RB
Club: Sporting Kansas City
Country: USA
Work rate: High/Medium
Best Stats: 80 sprint speed, 75 acceleration, 73 balance
Value: £540,000 (Release clause: £1.1 million)
Wage: £900 per week
It's great to see young talent in the MLS, and let's hope Sporting KC man Jaylin Lindsey can get near, or overtake, his FIFA 20 potential in real life.
The versatile full back has in fact gone out loan to local club Swope Park Rangers, despite playing seven MLS games last season. This may mean he will soon disappear from the Kansas City roster.
Full list of wonderkid left backs above 78 POT
|Player
|Age
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|Club
|Country
|V
|W
|Nuno Tavares
|19
|LB RB
|72
|84
|Benfica
|Portugal
|£4.4m
|£4k
|J. Vagnoman
|18
|LB LM RB
|65
|84
|Hamburg
|Germany
|£926k
|£900
|A. Zagre
|17
|LB
|62
|83
|PSG
|France
|£563k
|£900
|T. Malacia
|19
|LB
|71
|82
|Feyenoord
|Holland
|£3.2m
|£4k
|D. Bradaric
|19
|LB
|69
|82
|Lille
|Croatia
|£1.6m
|£7k
|Miranda
|19
|LB CB
|67
|82
|Barcelona
|Spain
|£1.4m
|£16k
|R. Aït Nouri
|18
|LB
|64
|82
|Angers
|France
|£765k
|£1k
|J. Cabal
|18
|LB
|61
|82
|Nacional
|Colombia
|£473k
|£900
|L. Cacace
|18
|LB LWB
|67
|81
|Wellington Phoenix
|New Zealand
|£1.3m
|£900
|J. Lindsey
|19
|LB RB
|62
|81
|Sporting KC
|USA
|£540k
|£900
|A. Gallo
|19
|LB LM CM
|61
|81
|Lecce
|Italy
|£450k
|£1k
|O. Wijndal
|19
|LB
|68
|80
|AZ Alkmaar
|Holland
|£1.3m
|£2k
|L. Kharabadze
|19
|LB LM
|63
|80
|FC Zürich
|Georgia
|£653k
|£1k
|A. Hickey
|17
|LB CM
|60
|80
|Hearts
|Scotland
|£338k
|£900
|Luan Cândido
|19
|LB LM LW
|63
|79
|RB Leipzig
|Brazil
|£653k
|£4k
|R. Hutchinson
|19
|LB
|61
|79
|Burton
|England
|£450k
|£900
|A. Lewis
|19
|LB LM CM
|60
|79
|Liverpool
|England
|£360k
|£5k
|Y. Larouci
|18
|LB
|59
|79
|Liverpool
|Algeria
|£270k
|£3k
|G. Bello
|17
|LB LM
|59
|79
|Atlanta United
|USA
|£252k
|£900
|A. Ngouyamsa
|18
|LB RB
|58
|79
|Dijon
|Cameroon
|£243k
|£900
|F. Agu
|19
|LB RB LM
|64
|78
|Osnabrück
|Germany
|£810k
|£2k
|Amilcar Silva
|19
|LB
|63
|78
|Monaco
|Portugal
|£653k
|£3k
|L. Davis
|19
|LB CB
|63
|78
|Leeds
|England
|£653k
|£5k
|I. Jakobs
|19
|LB LM
|62
|78
|Köln
|Germany
|£540k
|£2k
|I. Domínguez
|19
|LB
|61
|78
|UNAM
|Mexico
|£450k
|£2k
|A. Martina
|18
|LB
|60
|78
|Trapani
|Italy
|£360k
|£900
|E. Erhahon
|18
|LB LWB
|59
|78
|St. Mirren
|Scotland
|£270k
|£900
|Y. Oyanedel
|18
|LB
|58
|78
|Universidad Católica
|Chile
|£216k
|£900
|G. Siadas
|19
|LB
|58
|78
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|Germany
|£225k
|£2k
|M. Römling
|18
|LB LM LWB
|56
|78
|Bochum
|Germany
|£171k
|£900
