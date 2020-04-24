FIFA 20 FUT Season 6 COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Time, TOTS, Predictions, Rewards, ICON Swaps
The TOTSSF promo will be feature in the latest chapter of Ultimate Team’s regular updates.
FIFA 20 FUT Season 5 is coming to an end – with a question mark about what will follow it.
With a possible Season 6 expected to land the same day as FIFA 20’s TOTSSF promo rolls out, there’s no guarantees if we’ll get one at all.
NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
FUT 20 Season 6 Release Date
Despite the Team of the Season So Far promo, with FUT Season 5 coming to an end this Friday, Season 6 will begin immediately after, on Friday, 24 April at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.
Team of the Season… So Far
With a twist on their usual TOTS promo, the suspension of the football season across the globe as seen EA cleverly tweak it to the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF).
READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTSSF LIVE UPDATES
ICON Swaps 3
The second batch of ICON Swap Tokens (12) will be available for Icon Swaps set 3 (the final one of the season).
This means if you wanted to obtain some of the higher end icons in time for TOTS, you can get them done starting this Friday.
FUT Season 6 Expected Rewards
As with all the FUT Seasons, we should be expecting to see a load of rewards available during the next set of season rewards, including:
- Storyline Players
- TOTSSF Themed Cards
- Loan Icons
- Untradeable Packs
- Tifos, Stadium Themes, Badges, Balls and other club customisation items
READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 TOTS Promo