FIFA 20 FUT Season 6 COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Time, TOTS, Predictions, Rewards, ICON Swaps

The TOTSSF promo will be feature in the latest chapter of Ultimate Team’s regular updates.

FIFA 20 FUT Season 5 is coming to an end – with a question mark about what will follow it.

With a possible Season 6 expected to land the same day as FIFA 20’s TOTSSF promo rolls out, there’s no guarantees if we’ll get one at all.

Despite the Team of the Season So Far promo, with FUT Season 5 coming to an end this Friday, Season 6 will begin immediately after, on Friday, 24 April at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

Team of the Season… So Far

With a twist on their usual TOTS promo, the suspension of the football season across the globe as seen EA cleverly tweak it to the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF).

ICON Swaps 3

The second batch of ICON Swap Tokens (12) will be available for Icon Swaps set 3 (the final one of the season).

ICONIC – Who could we see this time?

This means if you wanted to obtain some of the higher end icons in time for TOTS, you can get them done starting this Friday.

FUT Season 6 Expected Rewards

As with all the FUT Seasons, we should be expecting to see a load of rewards available during the next set of season rewards, including:

Storyline Players

TOTSSF Themed Cards

Loan Icons

Untradeable Packs

Tifos, Stadium Themes, Badges, Balls and other club customisation items

