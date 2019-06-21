FIFA 20 Career Mode: 3 amazing features we want to see in the new game

FIFA Career Mode is one of the most loved parts about FIFA - but for years it's played second fiddle to Ultimate Team.

The latter will always be the main focus for EA, with the thousands of in-game purchases an absolute goldmine for the game’s publishers.

But old-school FIFA players love Career Mode, setting up with their favourite club on the game or embarking on a journey taking a League Two club all the way to the Champions League. It’s high-time these gamers were repaid with some new features, or revisiting things from yesteryear.

With that in mind, we go through some features we'd love to see included in FIFA 20 Career Mode.

Volta Football is the big addition in FIFA 20

Tempting players with the right deal

Something that is becoming more common in real life football is deals being agreed outside of transfer windows, with players joining their new clubs the following season. Think Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong, who is on his way to Barcelona in the summer. It can help you use some of that transfer budget and prize money that goes to waste after the season ends.

It can be frustrating on Career Mode, when one of your star players decides to leave the club, and there is little you can do about it.

How many times have we seen in real life football players claiming to want to leave, but a week or two later, sign a big fat new contract. You should have the option to tempt them with a new deal, with older versions of FIFA, players asking you for a wage review if they were playing at their very best.

Transfer Negotiations were added in FIFA 18 and have gone down a storm

Ticket prices

Older FIFA versions also had an adjust ticket prices feature, meaning that ﻿﻿if you were playing well or had a big match coming up, you could raise the prices knowing the game would sell out either way. Conversely, if you are playing poorly, you can lower the prices to ensure you get more fans into the stadium.

Player Manager

The player manager feature was arguably better than the other two career mode options, with you being allowed to both manage the team and have your star man on the field. It is a rarity in real life, but that didn’t matter when you were bending in free kicks with your player and making tactical adjustments.

Be the star and the boss in player manager mode

So, when's FIFA 20 coming out?

EA Sports are very consistent with their release dates, and once again the final Friday in September will mark the full release of FIFA 20. This year, that will be Friday, 27 September 2019, but we can expect types of early access too.

The Standard Edition of the game costs £54.99 on PC and £59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One. By pre-ordering you will receive up to three FIFA 20 Ultimate Team rare gold packs (one per week for three weeks), choose one of five mid-version ICON items for five FUT matches and special Edition FUT Kits.

The FIFA 20 demo tends to come out two weeks before the game’s full release, so this should be on September 12, 2019.

