Team of the Week 30 (TOTW) predictions

With Champions League and Europa League action returning for the quarter finals, it’s easy to forget there are still points to play for in Europe’s top domestic leagues. Most of the top division titles are sewn up however, and Bayern Munich became the first to clinch the league title, claiming the Bundesliga with five games to go.

Manchester City missed the opportunity to follow suit in the Premier League, falling to arch rivals Manchester United 3-2, despite leading 2-0 at the break.

Serie A still has a title fight on its hands, with Napoli leaving it late to claim a 2-0 win over Chievo Verona in order to remain four points off Juventus at the top of the table.

Barcelona took another step towards the La Liga title with Lionel Messi (again) inspiring the Catalans to a 3-1 win over Leganes. Barca now lead the Spanish top flight by 11 points after Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With so many fantastic individual performances this week, it’s tough to predict who will make the FIFA 18 Team of the Week. 23 in-form players will be revealed on Wednesday, April 11 on FIFA Ultimate Team and be available for the next seven days in packs in the FUT store. These stats-boosted players can be bought and sold on the transfer market, or you can challenge the Team of the Week on Ultimate Team for a coin boost.

Salvatore Sirigu (OVR 80 – TIF 85)

Salvatore Sirigu just keeps going. Still only 31, the Italian is starring for Torino this season, following spells at Palermo, PSG and Osasuna. The goalkeeper made eight saves in the 1-0 victory over Inter Milan, bringing Torino back into the fight for Europe. Il Toro are seven points off Europa League qualification with seven games to go.

Sirigu’s performance should see him record his third in-form card of the season on Ultimate Team. We expect his 80 rating to travel to 85, and you can get his normal card for just 700 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One. His latest in-form item is rated at 84 which will set you back just under 25,000 coins on both consoles.

Victor Laguardia (OVR 76 – IF 82)

Alaves put on a strong showing against Getafe in La Liga, picking up a 2-0 win as they look to climb the table. Centre back Victor Laguardia grabbed the opening goal, and although El Glorioso are only 16th in La Liga, they now have a 12 point gap from the relegation zone.

The goal should see Laguardia receive an in form card, and it's likely that his 76 base card would improve to 82 if selected. You can pick up the Spaniard’s normal rating for just 700 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

Marcelo (OVR 81 – SIF 85)

Olympique Lyonnais are finishing the season strongly, and they won their sixth game on the bounce by thrashing Metz 5-0. Centre back Marcelo got Lyon off to a flyer, bagging a brace inside 20 minutes to get the rout off and running.

The Brazilian defender should receive a second in form card of the season for his troubles, and expect his 81 overall rating to improve to 85 this week. Marcelo’s 81 base card is priced at 1,200 coins on PS4 and 1,100 on Xbox, and you can get his 83 in form item for just over 25,000 coins on both consoles.

Bakaye Dibassy (OVR 68 – IF 80)

Staying in France, Amiens left back Bakaye Dibassy also found himself on the scoresheet, notching in the 3-0 victory over Caen. The win should secure Amiens’ status in the top flight, as they now have an eight-point gap from the relegation zone.

Dibassy’s work at both ends of the pitch should see his 68 overall climb to an impressive 80 rating for the Team of the Week. The Mali international can be picked up for 1,400 coins on PS4 and 1,600 on Xbox One on Ultimate Team.

Iago Aspas (OVR 84 – TIF 87)

It’s been a fantastic campaign for Celta Vigo star Iago Aspas, scoring 20 goals, and the Spaniard’s hat trick against Sevilla should see him travel to the World Cup this summer. The right winger played as a striker at the weekend, and his three goals have kept the Celts in the fight for Europe. Celta trail sixth-placed Villarreal by four points with seven games to go.

Another brilliant performance from Aspas should see him make the Team of the Week, and his 84 overall will hit a rating of at least 87 if selected. His new Ratings Refresh 84 rating costs 6,500 coins on PS4 and 5,800 on Xbox One, and his latest in form, an 86 striker card, is valued at 45,000 on PS4 and 41,250 on Xbox One.

Daniel Didavi (OVR 80 – IF 85)

Wolfsburg have a survival fight on their hands, but they now have daylight from the relegation playoff place following a 2-0 victory over Freiburg. Midfielder Daniel Didavi scored both goals for Die Wolfe, giving them momentum for the final five games of the season.

Didavi’s match-winning performance means he should take a spot in the Team of the Week, and we expect the attacking midfielder to improve from 80 to 85. His base card is priced at 1,000 coins on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One.

Paul Pogba (OVR 88 – TIF 91)

Manchester United fans have been crying for Paul Pogba to show up in a big game, and the Frenchman delivered in the second half of the Manchester derby. Trailing 2-0 to Manchester City who were 45 minutes from winning the title, Pogba grabbed two goals in the space of two minutes to stun the Etihad, with the visitors going on to win 3-2.

Pogba’s goals make him a shoe-in for the Team of the Week, and it should mean his 88 overall rating receives a third in form boost to 91. His normal gold card will cost you 223,000 coins on PS4 and 200,000 on Xbox One, whilst his 90 rated in form is priced at 715,000 on PS4 and 680,000 on Xbox One.

Danny Welbeck (OVR 80 – PTG 84)

Danny Welbeck has struggled with injury for the past few seasons, but the England international is now showing his true form. The forward was deployed as a left midfielder against Southampton, scoring twice and picking up an assist in the 3-1 win.

That superb performance should not only see Welbeck make the Team of the Week, but also improve his Path To Glory card. His 80 rated base card is valued at 1,100 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One, but his left midfielder PTG is untradeable.

Cheick Diabate (OVR 75 – IF 83)

Cheick Diabate bagged the most goals in all of Europe’s big five leagues this weekend, smashing in four across two games in Serie A. The Benevento forward first bagged a brace in the 3-0 win over Hellas Verona, before repeating the trick in the valiant 4-2 loss to Juventus.

Diabate should receive a healthy increase from 75 to 83 on Ultimate Team, and you can get his normal item for just 400 coins on PS4 and 450 on Xbox One.

Andrea Belotti (OVR 83 – IF 85)

It hasn’t been the superb season for Andrea Belotti that many expected, but this week the Italian showed why he was linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea last summer. The striker netted a hat trick in Torino’s 4-1 win over Crotone, making a late charge for the European places in Serie A.

Belotti's performance should see his 83 rating improve to an 85 in form this week. The forward is priced at just under 3,000 coins on both consoles in Ultimate Team.

Memphis Depay (OVR 80 – SIF 85)

Memphis Depay may have only scored once against Metz, but the Lyon forward stole the show in the 5-0 victory. The Dutch International added a further four assists to his goal, meaning he contributed to all five OL goals.

Depay should improve from 80 to at least 85 this week and expect his position to move from left wing to striker. His base card will cost 1,400 coins on PS4 and 1,300 on Xbox One. Depay’s 81 Ultimate Scream item, which can be boosted to 87, is priced at 28,000 coins on PS4 and 29,000 on Xbox One, whilst his 83 in form will set you back 56,500 on PS4 and 54,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport's Team of the Week 30 prediction

