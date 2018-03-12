Team of the Week 26 (TOTW) predictions

We are into the final quarter of the season, and every point is now crucial. In the Premier League, Manchester United look to have secured Champions League football after an efficient 2-1 victory over Liverpool, whilst Newcastle took a massive step towards survival with a 3-0 win over struggling Southampton.

Over in Spain, it was business as usual with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid all winning, and in the German Bundesliga there were plenty of goals with front runners Bayern Munich smashing in six against Hamburg and Borussia Dortmund grabbing a late winner against Eintracht Frankfurt, winning 3-2.

It was an emotional weekend in Italy, with the first round of fixtures since the death of Fiorentina and Azzurri defender Davide Astori. His club did him proud with a 1-0 win over Benevento, whilst Juventus went top of the division with a 2-0 triumph against Udinese.

Paris Saint-Germain strengthened their grip on the Ligue 1 title, thumping Metz 5-0, meaning they are just 11 points from winning the division.

All over Europe there were some top individual performances, posing the question: who will make the FIFA 18 Team of the Week? 23 players will be selected on Wednesday, March 14 at 6pm and will receive an in form stats boost. These players will be able to be challenged on Ultimate Team for a coins boost, and you can find the players in packs in the FUT store or buy them individually on the transfer market.

We look at the men who are in line to be chosen this week.

Petr Cech (OVR 86 – RB 88)

Petr Cech had to wait 11 games to make his 200th Premier League clean sheet, and it wasn’t easy for him. The Czech goalkeeper had to save a Troy Deeney penalty in the 3-0 victory, becoming the first man in PL history to record a double century of shut outs.

Cech’s heroics and milestone could see him receive a Record Breaker card this week. His current 86 overall rating is priced at 21,500 coins on PS4 and 20,750 on Xbox One. We expect this to increase by two to 88 for the Team of the Week.

Serge Aurier (OVR 81 – IF 84)

Serge Aurier has had to battle with Kieran Trippier for the right back spot at Tottenham since arriving from PSG in the summer, but his stellar performance in defence and attack against Bournemouth could now give him the edge. The Ivorian first set up Heung-Min Son before completing the scoring late on, heading in a spilled cross at the back post.

Aurier’s 81 overall rating could increase to 84 this week, which would also improve his Ones to Watch card. His normal gold rating will cost you just 1,200 coins on both consoles, with his OTW card costing 104,000 coins on Xbox One, with no recent sales on PS4.

Vitor Hugo (OVR 77 – IF 82)

It will have been a tough match to play for Fiorentina so soon after the death of club captain Davide Astori. On an emotional afternoon, the players got the job done with Vitor Hugo grabbing the goal in the 1-0 win over Benevento, dedicating the goal to his former defensive partner.

Centre back Hugo has a 77 rating on Ultimate Team, which we expect to increase to 82 this week. The Brazilian will set you back around 500 coins on both consoles.

Antonio Caracciolo (OVR 71 – IF 77)

The Verona derby, or Derby della Scala, took place at the weekend, with Hellas Verona triumphing over Chievo 1-0. Centre back Antonio Caracciolo proved to be the difference, with the Italian heading home a corner to aid Hellas Verona’s survival hopes, but they still need two points to get out of the drop zone.

Caracciolo is rated at 71 on Ultimate Team, but this is likely to hit a rating of around 77. The defender will cost 1,000 coins on PS4 and 1,500 on Xbox One.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 81 – IF 84)

Many were surprised to see Marcus Rashford start for Manchester United against Liverpool, his first since Boxing Day. The left midfielder repaid Jose Mourinho’s call to bring him in with the England international stroking in both Manchester United’s goals in the 2-1 victory.

Rashford has an 81 rating on the game, which we expect to improve to 84 after his brace. His 81 Ratings Refresh card will cost you 3,300 coins on PS4 ad 2,900 on Xbox One, and his 79 striker card is priced at 2,700 coins on PS4 and 2,900 on Xbox One. The 20-year-old also has an 81 Path to Glory card, which will improve if he receives a TOTW card this week.

Raul Garcia (OVR 81 – IF 84)

After a disappointing 3-1 loss to Marseille in the Europa League, Athletic Bilbao bounced make with a 2-0 victory over Leganes masterminded by Raul Garcia. The attacking midfielder assisted both goals, lifting them to 12th place in La Liga.

The Spanish Garcia is rated at 81 on Ultimate Team, for which you will need 1,300 coins on both consoles. We are expecting this to improve to around 84 after his superb performance.

Geoffrey Kondogbia (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Geoffrey Kondogbia matched Garcia’s two assists with two of his own in Valencia’s 2-0 win over Sevilla. The Frenchman set up striker Rodrigo on both occasions, cementing their position in fourth place with a 11 point gap with 10 games to go.

Kondogbia’s 80 overall rating should increase to at least 83 this week. His normal gold card is valued at 750 coins on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One.

Kenedy (OVR 72 – IF 80)

The Brazilian Kenedy had always struggled for minutes at Chelsea, but he's come alive during his loan spell at Newcastle. The left midfielder netted twice as the Magpies picked up a huge 3-0 win over relegation rivals Southampton, giving them a five-point cushion from the drop zone.

Kenedy’s 72 rating could travel to 80 this week, and you can get his normal silver card for 2,300 coins on PS4 and 2,700 on Xbox One.

Chris Wood (OVR 76 – IF 82)

Chris Wood has lacked consistency since joining Burnley at the start of the season, but the New Zealand striker showed what he was all about in the 3-0 win at West Ham. The forward bagged two goals and set up Ashley Barnes in a toxic atmosphere at the London Stadium, giving the Clarets a chance of finishing in the top six.

Wood has a 76 overall rating on Ultimate Team, and we expect this to improve to 82 for the Team of the Week. His normal gold card is priced at 700 coins on both consoles.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91 – SIF 93)

Bayern Munich have an exceptional record against Hamburg, and they put their opponents to the sword once again with a 6-0 victory at the weekend. Star striker Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat trick as Bayern just need five points to claim a sixth straight Bundesliga title.

Another Team of the Week performance will take the Polish Lewandowski to a 93 rating. His normal 91 card costs 90,500 coins on PS4 and 81,000 on Xbox One, with a 92 in form priced at 540,000 on PS4 and 500,000 on Xbox One.

Alassane Plea (OVR 79 – IF 85)

Lewandowski may have grabbed a hat trick, but he was still out done by Nice striker Alassane Plea. The Frenchman smashed in four goals in the 5-2 win over Guingamp, keeping his side well in the hint for European football, with just one point separating them from Europa League qualification.

Plea’s 79 overall rating should increase considerably after his four goals, so an 85 in form rating is not out of the question. His normal card will cost you 1,100 coins on both consoles.

RealSport’s TOTW 26 Prediction

