FIFA 18: Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) Prediction

In the past two editions of FIFA Ultimate Team, a Team of the Group Stage has been released upon the climax of the Champions League Group Stage.

This year, we’ve seen Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona blow their opponents away scoring plenty at one end and both sides conceding just one goal in the tournament thus far. All five English clubs currently top their group and are on course to be the first country to have five clubs in the knockout stage in the competition's history.

With just one round of fixtures to go, it’s time to predict who will make the starting XI from this year’s tournament.

Alphonse Areola (OVR 79 – TOTGS 83)

Given Paris Saint-Germain’s overwhelming wealth, it’s surprising that they have a 24-year-old academy product in their side. Alphonse Areola has shown the board they don’t need to look for a new goalkeeper, with the Frenchman conceding just one goal in the Champions League this season – in a 7-1 win over Celtic.

If selected, Areola is in line for a boost of four to 83. His normal 79 card will cost you 1,300 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Main contender: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 85)

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 81 – TOTGS 87)

It’s been some 12 months for Joshua Kimmich, who at the age of just 22 is a regular for both World Champions Germany and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The versatile right back has notched two goals and two assists in the Group Stage, starring in the 3-0 victory over Anderlecht at the start of the campaign.

With two in-form cards already this season, Kimmich could reach 87 if he makes the Team of the Group Stage. His normal 81 card costs around 1,000 coins on both consoles and his 84 rated in-form card will set you back 81,000 coins on PS4 and 62,000 on Xbox One. His super in-form 86 will cost a massive 115,000 on PS4 and 108,000 on Xbox One.

Main contender: Michael Lang (OVR 77)

John Stones (OVR 79 – TOTGS 83)

This looks to be the season where John Stones finally shows his true ability. The pressure has been on the Manchester City centre back ever since joining from Everton for £48 million, but he has perhaps been City’s most consistent defender this season. In a tough group, Stones has chipped in with three goals, including a double against Feyenoord back in September.

The England international should receive a boost of four this week, and his normal 79 card will cost you 1,600 FUT coins on PS4 and 1,900 on Xbox One.

Main contender: Alex Telles (OVR 80)

Layvin Kurzawa (OVR 80 – TOTGS 85)

Layvin Kurzawa deserves a TOTGS spot for his hat trick against Anderlecht alone, becoming the first defender to net a hat trick in the Champions League. Not only that, the PSG left back has added a further two assists, and has played his part in the PSG resolute defence. With Kurzawa’s balance between defence and attack, PSG are undisputed tournament contenders this time around.

The French international should receive a healthy boost of five to 85 for his performances, with his normal 80 card setting you back 2,100 coins on PS4 and 2,300 on Xbox One.

Main contender: Alberto Moreno (OVR 76)

Gelson Martins (OVR 81 – TOTGS 85)

This season could be the one which gets Gelson Martins recognised on the bigger stage. The 22-year-old has been improving slowly in his native Portugal with Sporting Lisbon, and he has set the Champions League alight so far with three assists and a goal in the competition. Sporting will need their star man as a win over Barcelona could still pinch them a last 16 spot.

Portuguese international Martins could receive a large increase of four to 85 on Friday, with his normal 81 card costing around 1,400 coins on both consoles.

Main contender: Mohamed Salah (OVR 83)

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 89 – TOTGS 91)

The unbeaten start to the season for Manchester City has largely been down to Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian maestro has scored five goals and created a further 11 this year, with one goal and three assists coming in the Champions League. If The Citizens are to mount a Champions League challenge, they will need their star midfielder at the top of his game.

Former Chelsea man De Bruyne is set for an increase of two to 91, with his normal 89 card priced at a massive 258,000 coins on PS4 and 233,300 on Xbox One. His 90 rated in-form central midfield card will cost 730,000 on PS4 and 678,000 on Xbox One.

Main contender: Marcel Sabitzer (OVR 78)

Anderson Talisca (OVR 79 – TOTGS 84)

With so many heavyweights in the other groups, Group G toppers Benfica have gone unnoticed. Their star man has been attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca who has scored three times in the competition. A victory over RB Leipzig would see the Turkish club top the group, and a fortunate draw in the second round could make them surprise candidates for the quarterfinals.

23-year-old Brazilian Talisca is set for an improvement of five if he makes the Team of the Group Stage. His normal 79 card will set you back just 1,000 FUT coins on PS4 and 1,300 on Xbox One, and as for his in-form 82 rating, you will need 28,000 on PS4 and close to 34,000 on Xbox One.

Main contender: Marco Verratti (OVR 87)

Neymar (OVR 92 – TOTGS 94)

After making the near £200 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar was given a Ones to Watch (OTW) card on FIFA 18. Despite 15 goals and 11 assists in just 17 games this season, no in-form cards have come the Brazilian’s way. A Team of the Group Stage appearance would change that and also cause his OTW card to jump up. With six goals and four assists in the Champions League this season, it’s looking likely.

It should be an increase of two to 94 for PSG left winger Neymar, with his normal 92 rating costing 568,000 FUT coins on PS4 and 520,000 on Xbox One. His Ones To Watch card is priced at just under 2 million coins on both consoles.

Main contender: Kylian Mbappe (OVR 83)

Eden Hazard (OVR 90 – TOTGS 92)

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard may have started the season injured, but he’s now back to his finest. The mercurial Belgian has thrived in his free role, scoring three and assisting a further two in a tough Champions League group featuring Atletico Madrid and Roma.

Hazard should receive an increase of two to 92 if he makes the TOTGS, with his normal 90 card priced at 330,00 coins on PS4 and 309,000 on Xbox One. His in-form 91 rating will set you back a massive 955,000 on PS4 and 920,00 on Xbox One.

Main contender: Roberto Firmino (OVR 83)

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94 – TOTGS 95)

He may have struggled in the league this year, but FIFA 18 cover star Cristiano Ronaldo has still proved he's the king of European football this season. The Champions League’s all-time top scorer (113 goals) has added eight to his tally in the group stages this year, two more than any other player.

The Real Madrid man is likely to only increase by one to 95 on Friday, with his normal 94 rating setting you back just over 2 million coins on PS4 and just under the 2 million mark on Xbox One.

Main contender: Edinson Cavani (OVR 87 )

Harry Kane (OVR 86 – TOTGS 90)

Despite all of Ronaldo’s goals, his Real Madrid side do not top Group H, with that honour falling to Harry Kane’s Tottenham. The Spurs and England frontman has bagged six goals and grabbed an assist as his side have shown they can compete on the biggest stage, beating Real Madrid 3-1 at Wembley.

Kane is likely to receive an in-form boost of four to take him to a 90 rating, with his normal 86 card priced at 35,000 coins on PS4 and 37,000 on Xbox One. His in-form 87 card costs 233,000 on PS4 and 250,000 on Xbox One.

Main contender: Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 81)

RealSport’s Team of the Group Stage Prediction

Who will make the Team of the Group Stage? Let us know in the comments section below.

