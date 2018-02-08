FIFA 18: Roma Career Mode guide, player ratings, tactics, formations & tips

Roma are a highly respected club in Europe, but you feel they have lost some of their pedigree as they struggle to compete for trophies. The Stadio Olimpico based club hasn't lifted any silverware in almost 10 years, with their most recent Serie A triumph coming in 2001. The iconic Francesco Totti may have gone, but they still have a very talented squad, so can you provide something special and fire the club to glory on FIFA 18’s Career Mode?
Team Rating
It’s a 4 ½ star rating for Roma, which reflects their 81 overall. This consists of an 80 attack, 82 midfield and 80 defence scores.
Formation
With a very strong midfield, you will want to playing a system that has three in the centre of the pitch. 4-3-3 holding is probably the best formation, but if you want more players going forward, then use a 4-3-3 attack, with 4-3-3 defend an option against dangerous opposition.
Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson is in goal, with a defensive line of Alessandro Florenzi, Kostas Manolas, Federico Fazio and Aleksandar Kolarov.
Daniele De Rossi is the holding midfielder, and he is joined by the engine Radja Nainggolan (94 stamina) and Kevin Strootman in the centre of the park.
Out wide, go for Stephan El Shaarawy and Diego Perotti, with goalscorer Edin Dzeko (87 finishing) leading the line.
On the bench you will want Lukasz Skorupski, Hector Moreno, Rick Karsdorp, Maxime Gonalons, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bruno Peres and Gregoire Defrel.
Tactics
With high flying wingers Stephan El Shaarawy (87 sprint speed) and Diego Perotti (88 dribbling), you should look to get the ball out to them as much as possible. You can then look for clinical striker Edin Dzeko (89 positioning) in the middle, with left back Aleksandar Kolarov (90 crossing) able to put the ball on a plate for the forward.
The midfield is the dominant area for this Roma side, and you need to get them in the game as much as possible. Radja Nainggolan (86 long shots, 84 shot power) can make the net bulge from distance, and Kevin Strootman (86 short passing) can thread passes through to the front three.
Training
Training provides you with the opportunity to improve your players every week, especially those who are not receiving regular football. Look to use the high growth players to make the most of your time, and at Roma these include Patrik Schick, Cengiz Under, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Rick Karsdorp and Alisson.
The transfer market
Starting transfer budget: £36 million
Starting wage budget: £156,000 a week
Who should go
With a relatively thin squad, there aren’t many players who deserve to get cut. Third choice goalkeeper Bogdan Lobont (OVR 69) is the one that stands out, so look to sell him for around £60,000 and save £12,000 on wages.
Who to sign
New transfer budget: £36 million
New wage budget: £168,000 a week
Left back
£36 million is not a massive amount of money in today’s market, but it should still allow you to bring in two players who can add something to the squad. With Aleksandar Kolarov now 31, his 81 overall will start to decline, so you need a long-term option in that position. Luke Shaw could be the answer, with his 78 overall rating able to rise to a potential of 83. The Manchester United left back has attributes of 83 sprint speed, 80 crossing and 80 acceleration on the game, which you can get for £16 million and wages of £67,000 a week.
Alternative options:
- Jordan Lukaku – Lazio, Age 22, OVR 77, POT 83, Cost: £20.1 million, Wage: £38,000
- Bernat – Bayern Munich, Age 24, OVR 79, POT 83, Cost: £20.5 million, Wage: £71,000
- Aaron Martin – Espanyol, Age 20, OVR 77, POT 85, Cost: £14.8 million, Wage: £21,000
- Kieran Tierney – Celtic, Age 20, OVR 75, POT 86, Cost: £17.6 million, Wage: £30,000
- Lato – Valencia, Age 19, OVR 75, POT 85, Cost: £18.2 million, Wage: £12,000
Utility player
With the squad nicely balanced, the only other addition can be a high potential player who can operate in a number of positions. Barcelona B’s Vitinho fits the bill with the 19-year-old able to operate as a number 10, a winger and a central midfielder. The Brazilian’s 70 overall can rise to a superb potential of 83, which will cost you just £6.5 million and £3,000 a week wages.
Alternative options:
- Laszlo Benes – ‘Gladbach, Age 19, OVR 69, POT 83, Cost: £4.6 million, Wage: £9,000
- Aymen Barkok – Eintracht Frankfurt, Age 19, OVR 68, POT 84, Cost: £3.9 million, Wage: £8,000
- Harvey Barnes – Leicester, Age 19, OVR 68, POT 83, Cost: £4.3 million, Wage: £17,000
- Brahim Diaz – Manchester City, Age 17, OVR 67, POT 85, Cost: £3.3 million, Wage: £31,000
- Phil Foden – Manchester City, Age 17, OVR 68, POT 87, Cost: £3.9 million, Wage: £27,000
Contracts
Just one Roma player has a deal up at the end of the season, and Bogdan Lobont is a player you should look to sell. If you can’t shift him, you may as well just let his contract expire.
Managerial objectives
The managerial objectives at Roma are difficult, with several sides in Italy believing they have enough to win the title. Your domestic goal has a critical importance, and for this you will need to reach the semifinals of the Coppa Nazionale and win the Serie A title. A tough ask given your European commitments, but with this squad plus a signing or two you may just have a shot.
In Europe, you will need to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup (Champions League). If you try your upmost to win your group, this should give you an easier second round tie, and after that you can go back to prioritising the league.
Brand exposure is of high importance, for which you will need to gain £79 million in shirt sales. If you maintain strong form and score plenty with your big players, you should find no issue here.
For youth development, you will need to sign a midfielder to your youth academy and sign two high potential players to your first team. These two players must have a higher potential than the average of the current overall of players in the same position in your squad.
Lastly, for your financial objective you must reduce player wages by £66,000. Selling players is the first step, but you may need to negotiate with some of the more experienced members of the squad to get their wages reduced.
Time to deliver
Roma fans are getting impatient, so you must hit the ground running when you step in on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. There is no doubting the quality of the squad, and if you put a good run together, there is no reason why you can't lift the title in your first season in charge. The difficulty you face is juggling all the competitions, but with the bottom half of the Serie A a steep drop off from the rest, there should be enough fixtures for you to rest your key players. If you manage this right, you could have a fantastic start to you Career Mode wit Roma.
Roma squad ratings
|Player
|Age
|Pos.
|Country
|OVR/ POT
|Cost
|Wage
|Goalkeepers
|Alisson
|24
|GK
|Brazil
|81/ 86
|£26.6m
|£40k
|Lukasz Skorupski
|26
|GK
|Poland
|76/ 78
|£10.2m
|£40k
|Bogdan Lobont
|39
|GK
|Romania
|69/ 69
|£60k
|£12k
|Defenders
|Kostas Manolas
|26
|CB
|Greece
|84/ 86
|£49.2m
|£84k
|Alessandro Florenzi
|26
|RB RW CM
|Italy
|82/ 84
|£34.4m
|£64k
|Federico Fazio
|30
|CB
|Argentina
|82/ 82
|£24.7m
|£64k
|Aleksandar Kolarov
|31
|LB CB
|Serbia
|81/ 81
|£17.2m
|£59k
|Rick Karsdorp
|26
|RB
|Holland
|78/ 84
|£20.1m
|£42k
|Juan Jesus
|26
|CB LB
|Brazil
|77/ 77
|£11.2m
|£49k
|Bruno Peres
|27
|RB RM
|Brazil
|77/ 77
|£11.2m
|£49k
|Jonathan Silva
|23
|LB
|Argentina
|73/ 78
|On Loan
|£11k
|Midfielders
|Radja Nainggolan
|29
|CM CAM
|Belgium
|86/ 86
|£63.6m
|£114k
|Kevin Strootman
|27
|CM CDM
|Holland
|84/ 84
|£39.6m
|£70k
|Daniele De Rossi
|33
|CDM
|Italy
|83/ 83
|£15.7m
|£64k
|Maxime Gonalons
|28
|CDM CM
|France
|79/ 79
|£15m
|£62k
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|21
|CM
|Italy
|77/ 85
|£21.7m
|£42k
|Cengiz Under
|19
|RM LM
|Turkey
|74/ 83
|£14.2m
|£26k
|Gerson
|20
|CM
|Brazil
|70/ 83
|£6.9m
|£25k
|Rezan Corlu
|19
|CAM CM
|Denmark
|58/ 69
|£150k
|£4k
|Attackers
|Edin Dzeko
|31
|ST
|Bosnia
|84/ 84
|£41.9m
|£101k
|Diego Perotti
|31
|LW CF
|Argentina
|81/ 81
|£26.9m
|£73k
|Stephan El Shaarawy
|24
|LW RW
|Italy
|81/ 83
|£34.4m
|£62k
|Patrik Schick
|21
|ST RW
|Czech Rep.
|77/ 87
|On Loan
|£30k
|Gregoire Defrel
|26
|ST RW
|France
|77/ 79
|£17.2m
|£59k
|Mirko Antonucci
|18
|LW RW
|Italy
|65/ 81
|£2.3m
|£8k
Who have you signed on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.
