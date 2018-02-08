FIFA 18: Roma Career Mode guide, player ratings, tactics, formations & tips

Roma are a highly respected club in Europe, but you feel they have lost some of their pedigree as they struggle to compete for trophies. The Stadio Olimpico based club hasn't lifted any silverware in almost 10 years, with their most recent Serie A triumph coming in 2001. The iconic Francesco Totti may have gone, but they still have a very talented squad, so can you provide something special and fire the club to glory on FIFA 18’s Career Mode?

Team Rating

It’s a 4 ½ star rating for Roma, which reflects their 81 overall. This consists of an 80 attack, 82 midfield and 80 defence scores.

Formation

With a very strong midfield, you will want to playing a system that has three in the centre of the pitch. 4-3-3 holding is probably the best formation, but if you want more players going forward, then use a 4-3-3 attack, with 4-3-3 defend an option against dangerous opposition.

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson is in goal, with a defensive line of Alessandro Florenzi, Kostas Manolas, Federico Fazio and Aleksandar Kolarov.

Daniele De Rossi is the holding midfielder, and he is joined by the engine Radja Nainggolan (94 stamina) and Kevin Strootman in the centre of the park.

Out wide, go for Stephan El Shaarawy and Diego Perotti, with goalscorer Edin Dzeko (87 finishing) leading the line.

On the bench you will want Lukasz Skorupski, Hector Moreno, Rick Karsdorp, Maxime Gonalons, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bruno Peres and Gregoire Defrel.

Tactics

With high flying wingers Stephan El Shaarawy (87 sprint speed) and Diego Perotti (88 dribbling), you should look to get the ball out to them as much as possible. You can then look for clinical striker Edin Dzeko (89 positioning) in the middle, with left back Aleksandar Kolarov (90 crossing) able to put the ball on a plate for the forward.

The midfield is the dominant area for this Roma side, and you need to get them in the game as much as possible. Radja Nainggolan (86 long shots, 84 shot power) can make the net bulge from distance, and Kevin Strootman (86 short passing) can thread passes through to the front three.

Training

Training provides you with the opportunity to improve your players every week, especially those who are not receiving regular football. Look to use the high growth players to make the most of your time, and at Roma these include Patrik Schick, Cengiz Under, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Rick Karsdorp and Alisson.

The transfer market

Starting transfer budget: £36 million

Starting wage budget: £156,000 a week

Who should go

With a relatively thin squad, there aren’t many players who deserve to get cut. Third choice goalkeeper Bogdan Lobont (OVR 69) is the one that stands out, so look to sell him for around £60,000 and save £12,000 on wages.

Who to sign

New transfer budget: £36 million

New wage budget: £168,000 a week

Left back

£36 million is not a massive amount of money in today’s market, but it should still allow you to bring in two players who can add something to the squad. With Aleksandar Kolarov now 31, his 81 overall will start to decline, so you need a long-term option in that position. Luke Shaw could be the answer, with his 78 overall rating able to rise to a potential of 83. The Manchester United left back has attributes of 83 sprint speed, 80 crossing and 80 acceleration on the game, which you can get for £16 million and wages of £67,000 a week.

Alternative options:

Jordan Lukaku – Lazio, Age 22, OVR 77, POT 83, Cost: £20.1 million, Wage: £38,000

Bernat – Bayern Munich, Age 24, OVR 79, POT 83, Cost: £20.5 million, Wage: £71,000

Aaron Martin – Espanyol, Age 20, OVR 77, POT 85, Cost: £14.8 million, Wage: £21,000

Kieran Tierney – Celtic, Age 20, OVR 75, POT 86, Cost: £17.6 million, Wage: £30,000

Lato – Valencia, Age 19, OVR 75, POT 85, Cost: £18.2 million, Wage: £12,000

Utility player

With the squad nicely balanced, the only other addition can be a high potential player who can operate in a number of positions. Barcelona B’s Vitinho fits the bill with the 19-year-old able to operate as a number 10, a winger and a central midfielder. The Brazilian’s 70 overall can rise to a superb potential of 83, which will cost you just £6.5 million and £3,000 a week wages.

Alternative options:

Laszlo Benes – ‘Gladbach, Age 19, OVR 69, POT 83, Cost: £4.6 million, Wage: £9,000

Aymen Barkok – Eintracht Frankfurt, Age 19, OVR 68, POT 84, Cost: £3.9 million, Wage: £8,000

Harvey Barnes – Leicester, Age 19, OVR 68, POT 83, Cost: £4.3 million, Wage: £17,000

Brahim Diaz – Manchester City, Age 17, OVR 67, POT 85, Cost: £3.3 million, Wage: £31,000

Phil Foden – Manchester City, Age 17, OVR 68, POT 87, Cost: £3.9 million, Wage: £27,000

Contracts

Just one Roma player has a deal up at the end of the season, and Bogdan Lobont is a player you should look to sell. If you can’t shift him, you may as well just let his contract expire.

Managerial objectives

The managerial objectives at Roma are difficult, with several sides in Italy believing they have enough to win the title. Your domestic goal has a critical importance, and for this you will need to reach the semifinals of the Coppa Nazionale and win the Serie A title. A tough ask given your European commitments, but with this squad plus a signing or two you may just have a shot.

In Europe, you will need to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup (Champions League). If you try your upmost to win your group, this should give you an easier second round tie, and after that you can go back to prioritising the league.

Brand exposure is of high importance, for which you will need to gain £79 million in shirt sales. If you maintain strong form and score plenty with your big players, you should find no issue here.

For youth development, you will need to sign a midfielder to your youth academy and sign two high potential players to your first team. These two players must have a higher potential than the average of the current overall of players in the same position in your squad.

Lastly, for your financial objective you must reduce player wages by £66,000. Selling players is the first step, but you may need to negotiate with some of the more experienced members of the squad to get their wages reduced.

Time to deliver

Roma fans are getting impatient, so you must hit the ground running when you step in on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. There is no doubting the quality of the squad, and if you put a good run together, there is no reason why you can't lift the title in your first season in charge. The difficulty you face is juggling all the competitions, but with the bottom half of the Serie A a steep drop off from the rest, there should be enough fixtures for you to rest your key players. If you manage this right, you could have a fantastic start to you Career Mode wit Roma.

Roma squad ratings

Player Age Pos. Country OVR/ POT Cost Wage Goalkeepers Alisson 24 GK Brazil 81/ 86 £26.6m £40k Lukasz Skorupski 26 GK Poland 76/ 78 £10.2m £40k Bogdan Lobont 39 GK Romania 69/ 69 £60k £12k Defenders Kostas Manolas 26 CB Greece 84/ 86 £49.2m £84k Alessandro Florenzi 26 RB RW CM Italy 82/ 84 £34.4m £64k Federico Fazio 30 CB Argentina 82/ 82 £24.7m £64k Aleksandar Kolarov 31 LB CB Serbia 81/ 81 £17.2m £59k Rick Karsdorp 26 RB Holland 78/ 84 £20.1m £42k Juan Jesus 26 CB LB Brazil 77/ 77 £11.2m £49k Bruno Peres 27 RB RM Brazil 77/ 77 £11.2m £49k Jonathan Silva 23 LB Argentina 73/ 78 On Loan £11k Midfielders Radja Nainggolan 29 CM CAM Belgium 86/ 86 £63.6m £114k Kevin Strootman 27 CM CDM Holland 84/ 84 £39.6m £70k Daniele De Rossi 33 CDM Italy 83/ 83 £15.7m £64k Maxime Gonalons 28 CDM CM France 79/ 79 £15m £62k Lorenzo Pellegrini 21 CM Italy 77/ 85 £21.7m £42k Cengiz Under 19 RM LM Turkey 74/ 83 £14.2m £26k Gerson 20 CM Brazil 70/ 83 £6.9m £25k Rezan Corlu 19 CAM CM Denmark 58/ 69 £150k £4k Attackers Edin Dzeko 31 ST Bosnia 84/ 84 £41.9m £101k Diego Perotti 31 LW CF Argentina 81/ 81 £26.9m £73k Stephan El Shaarawy 24 LW RW Italy 81/ 83 £34.4m £62k Patrik Schick 21 ST RW Czech Rep. 77/ 87 On Loan £30k Gregoire Defrel 26 ST RW France 77/ 79 £17.2m £59k Mirko Antonucci 18 LW RW Italy 65/ 81 £2.3m £8k

Who have you signed on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.

