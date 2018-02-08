FIFA 18: Inter Milan Career Mode Guide, player ratings, tactics, formations & tips

Inter Milan have had a difficult few years, last winning the Serie A under Jose Mourinho in a famous treble winning season in 2010. The current campaign has shown they can now compete at the top end of the table once more, and if you're looking for an underdog with a big name on FIFA 18’s Career Mode, Inter can be the club for you. An old school club, with plenty of grit, it may not always be pretty at the San Siro, but this season they've been getting the job done.

Team Rating

It’s a four and a half star rating for Inter Milan, which reflects their 81 overall rating. This consists of an 83 attack, 81 midfield and 78 defence.

Formation

Inter’s default system may be a 4-2-3-1, but we have adjusted this to a 4-3-3 attack to be marginally more attacking. If you want a more disciplined side, go for a 4-3-3 holding system.

Samir Handanovic goes in the net, with a back four of Joao Cancelo, Milan Skriniar, the impenetrable Miranda (88 standing tackle) and left back Dalbert.

Rafinha, Marcelo Brozovic and Borja Valero are the midfield trio, with Antonio Candreva and the tricky Ivan Perisic (86 dribbling) in the wide areas. Captain and premier marksman Mauro Icardi (90 finishing) leads the line.

On the bench, opt for Daniele Padelli, Lisandro Lopez, Davide Santon, Matias Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Yann Karamoh and Eder.

Tactics

With this formation, be sure to get the ball out wide as much as you can. Antonio Candreva (83 crossing) and Ivan Perisic (84 crossing) have the ability to find Mauro Icardi in the box, or drive towards the goal. Icardi’s ability in the air (92 jumping) means you should whip the ball in plenty, but you also have the option of utilising Borja Valero (89 short passing). The Spaniard’s technical ability allows you to beat defenders and find passes to the front three.

Training

Training presents the opportunity to improve your players, especially for those who are not first team regulars. To get the most out of your time, use the high growth members of the squad, these include Mauro Icardi, Roberto Gagliardini, Milan Skriniar, Joao Cancelo and Dalbert.

The Transfer Market

Starting transfer budget: £35 million

Starting wage budget: £151,000 a week

Who should go

With a very small squad, you can’t afford to let more than one player leave the club in the summer. You can let third choice goalkeeper Tommaso Berni (OVR 64) move away, and he will collect you £150,000 and free up £10,000 a week in your wage budget.

Who to sign

New transfer budget: £35 million

New wage budget: £161,000 a week

Another wide option

Your only players in wide areas are Antonio Candreva, Ivan Perisic and the on loan Yann Karamoh. Striker Eder can play there if needed, as can some of your full backs, but you need one more conventional winger. Top of your shopping list should be Hertha Berlin’s Salomon Kalou (OVR 80). The former Chelsea man may be 31, but for £19.4 million and £33,000 a week wages you can’t really complain. The left midfielder or striker has attributes of 87 dribbling, 85 ball control and 84 penalties making him a superb option off the bench.

Alternative options:

Lautaro Acosta – Atletico Lanus, Age 29, OVR 78, POT 78, Cost: £10 million, Wage: £21,000

Joaozinho – Krasnodar, Age 28, OVR 78, POT 78, Cost: £11 million, Wage: £41,000

Ignacio Piatti – Montreal Impact, Age 32, OVR 80, POT 80, Cost: £14.7 million, Wage: £12,000

Nicolai Muller – Hamburg, Age 29, OVR 78, POT 78, Cost: £12 million, Wage: £35,000

Matteo Politano – Sassuolo, Age 23, OVR 77, POT 82, Cost: £18.7 million, Wage: £46,000

Right back

If you bring in another right back, it gives you the option of playing Joao Cancelo as a right winger, and with the Portuguese only on loan you will need a new starter their next season, anyway. Porto’s Maxi Pereira (OVR 78) can help ease the transition, and the 33-year-old can be yours for just £7 million with £13,000 a week wages. That cost will get you the Uruguayan international’s 88 aggression, 83 balance, 83 sliding tackle.

Alternative options:

Darijo Srna – Shakhtar Donetsk, Age 35, OVR 81, POT 81, Cost: £7.1 million, Wage: £880

Gokhan Gonul – Besiktas, Age 32, OVR 78, POT 78, Cost: £9.2 million, Wage: £41,000

Stephan Lichtsteiner – Juventus, Age 33, OVR 81, POT 81, Cost: £10.2 million, Wage: £92,000

Rafinha – Bayern Munich, Age 31, OVR 78, POT 78, Cost: £10.2 million, Wage: £69,000

Dusan Basta – Lazio, Age 32, OVR 79, POT 79, Cost: £10.5 million, Wage: £48,000

Contracts

Just three men have contracts running out at Inter Milan this season, and they are all straightforward to deal with. You will certainly want to be keeping hold of defenders Miranda and Davide Santon, but you have no need for goalkeeper Tommaso Berni.

Managerial objectives

With Inter falling from where they were almost a decade ago, there is a lack of direction in the objectives from the board. Brand exposure is the most important goal, and for this you will need to gain £106 million from shirt sales, and earn £17.6 million from winnings over the next three seasons. If you perform well and score plenty in your first season your shirt sales objective should take care of itself and allow you to kick on and fight for trophies in your second season in charge.

Domestic success is of high importance, and for this you must reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, and win the Serie A title. With your squad, this is an unrealistic aim, so you'll need to make sure you achieve all your other gaols.

For continental success you will need to qualify for the Champions Cup (Champions League) through your league position and reach the semifinals of the competition within three seasons. With no European football this year, this is definitely achievable, and if you make some good signings over the next few years, you may have a squad that can go the distance in Europe’s premier competition.

In youth development you'll need to sign a player from your academy and play them in 10 matches over the season. You will also need to sign a defender from your academy, so you can combine these two tasks.

Lastly, your financial goal is to finish with a profit margin of £44 million for the season. Perhaps keep some of your transfer budget back, and if you are looking good at the turn of the year, you can spend it in January.

Take back the crown

It’s time to wrestle back the initiative in Italy. Inter have shown this season that they can compete with their biggest rivals, and although their title challenge has fallen off, with a bigger squad they could go the distance. Signing well on a tight budget is your toughest task, but if you go out and find some shrewd buys or bring players through the youth academy, you could set yourself up for silverware in the next couple of seasons.

Full Inter Milan squad player ratings

Player Age Pos Country OVR POT Value Wage Goalkeepers Samir Handanovic 32 GK Slovenia 88 88 £50.9m £106k Daniele Padelli 31 GK Italy 74 74 £3m £34k Tommaso Berni 34 GK Italy 64 64 £150k £10k Defenders Miranda 32 CB Brazil 85 85 £25m £84k Milan Skriniar 22 CB Slovakia 80 88 £31.8m £51k Joao Cancelo 23 RB RW RM Portugal 79 86 On Loan £28k Lisandro Lopez 27 CB Argentina 77 77 On Loan £12k Dalbert 23 LB LWB LM Brazil 76 82 £15m £42k Davide Santon 26 LB RB Italy 75 76 £8m £42k Andrea Ranocchia 29 CB Italy 76 76 £9m £52k Danilo D’Ambrosio 28 RB Italy 75 75 £8.2m £44k Zinho Vanheusden 17 CB Belgium 65 82 £1.9m £6k Midfielders Ivan Perisic 28 LM CAM Croatia 86 86 £67.3m £114k Borja Valero 32 CAM CM CDM Spain 83 83 £29.9m £70k Rafinha 24 CM RM RW Brazil 81 86 On Loan £123k Marcelo Brozovic 24 CM CDM Croatia 81 84 £34.4m £57k Antonio Candreva 30 RM CAM Italy 81 81 £25.4m £65k Matias Vecino 25 CDM CM Uruguay 79 82 £21.1m £57k Roberto Gagliardini 23 CDM CM Italy 78 85 On Loan £21k Assane Gnoukouri 20 CM Ivory Coast 70 80 £4.8m £25k Attackers Mauro Icardi 24 ST Argentina 86 90 £92.2m £106k Eder 30 ST LW Italy 80 80 £21.7m £71k Yann Karamoh 18 RW RM LW France 71 85 On Loan £10k Andrea Pinamonti 18 ST Italy 62 80 £1.3m £6k

Who are you playing as on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.

