FIFA 18 Career Mode: Contract Expiry signings ending in 2020

It’s important to have a rough idea of what kind of players you will need over the next few seasons on FIFA 18’s Career Mode. Keep an eye on player contract expiry dates, as you can start to work out when the opportune moment is to make a move for a star player. If you have the patience, you can try and wait until a player is in the final six months of his contract to snap up them up on a contract expiry deal.

Eden Hazard (OVR 90 – POT 91)

Age: 26

Positions: LW

Club: Chelsea

Country: Belgium

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 dribbling, 93 acceleration, 91 balance

Wage: £260,000

Current price: £153.3 million

July 2019 price: £90 million

One of the most exciting players in world football, the 26-year-old has hinted at making a move to PSG or Real Madrid over recent transfer windows. However, rumours of a new contract looks like he'll cement his future at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian international would set you back a whopping £153.3 million at the start of Career Mode, so your best bet is to wait until January 2020 and try to poach him on a contract expiry signing. With stats of 93 dribbling, 93 acceleration and 91 balance making up his 90 overall, Hazard would be a fantastic signing. To get the man with 91 potential, you'll have to fork out a massive £260,000 a week on his wages.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 90 – POT 90)

Age: 31

Positions: CB

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 93 jumping, 91 heading accuracy, 91 sliding tackle

Wage: £273,000

Current price: £93.8 million

July 2019 price: £45 million

It seems unlikely that Sergio Ramos would ever leave Real Madrid, with the former Sevilla man on the cusp of receiving club legend status at the Bernabeu. With three seasons to run on his contract, you will need to patient to sign Ramos, with him setting you back around £45 million in July 2019.

The 31-year-old has 93 jumping, 91 heading accuracy and 91 sliding tackle help make up his 90 overall rating on the game. The centre back’s wages of £273,000 are hefty, so will you make a move for the Spanish international?

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Age: 29

Positions: ST

Club: Manchester City

Country: Argentina

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 positioning, 91 balance, 90 finishing

Wage: £286,000

Current price: £108.3 million

July 2019 price: £50 million

With Gabriel Jesus (OVR 81) landing at The Etihad last season, Sergio Aguero’s days at Manchester City could be numbered. You get the impression that once Pep Guardiola feels Jesus can lead the line against top opposition, Aguero will be out the club.

In July 2019 you could get Aguero for £50 million, with the possibility of grabbing him for free at the end of that campaign. For his 89 overall rating that would be a serious coup, especially with his 91 positioning, 91 balance and 90 finishing. However, the 29-year-old’s £286,000 weekly wages could turn you away.

Luka Modric (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Age: 31

Positions: CM, CDM

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Croatia

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 94 balance, 93 agility, 92 ball control

Wage: £299,000

Current price: £102.8 million

July 2019 price: £38 million

Now 31, you have to wonder how long Luka Modric has left at Real Madrid. Could the central or defensive midfielder return to Spurs? With three years to run on his deal, he is unlikely to sign a new one, so you could grab the Croatian on Career Mode.

In July 2019, he will set you back a reasonable £38 million, and with 94 balance, 93 agility and 92 ball control, he will be a great man to sign for a couple of seasons. The 89 rated man’s wages are currently £299,000 a week, but by that stage of his career you should be able to get them reduced.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 28

Positions: ST

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Gabon

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 96 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, 89 positioning

Wage: £145,000

Current price: £91.3 million

July 2019 price: £55 million

One of the most exciting players in Europe, could Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang be tempted away from Borussia Dortmund? He is just a touch too expensive to sign straight away on Career Mode, but a July 2019 price of £55 million could tempt you to make a move.

With 96 sprint speed, 95 acceleration and 89 positioning you almost can’t afford to miss out on striker Aubameyang with the Gabon international rated at 88 on the game. His weekly wages of £145,000 are not outrageous, so make sure he is on your shortlist.

Thiago Silva (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 32

Positions: CB

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 93 jumping, 90 marking, 89 interceptions

Wage: £154,000

Current price: £55.4 million

July 2019 price: £24 million

With things beginning to change at PSG, you feel a new defence could be in order, especially with defensive rock Thiago Silva now 32. In July 2019 you should be able to pick the Brazilian up for just £24 million, or for free at the end of that campaign.

With an 88 overall rating consisting of 93 jumping, 90 marking and 89 interceptions, Silva would still be a great signing even in a few years’ time. You should be able to get his £154,000 a week wages reduced.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 87 – POT 91)

Age: 25

Positions: CAM, RM, LM

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: Denmark

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 90 vision, 90 stamina, 89 short passing

Wage: £145,000

Current price: £113 million

July 2019 price: £60 million

The playmaker at Spurs Christian Eriksen has been handed a fantastic potential on FIFA 18. The 25-year-old is rated at 87 with the potential to hit 91 on Career Mode, so if you time it right you can pick the Dane up at the peak of his powers.

The attacking or wide midfielder’s deal runs out in 2020, so you should either look to pick up him in July 2019 for around £60 million or wait until January to sign him on a pre-contract agreement. With 90 vision, 90 stamina and 89 short passing, Eriksen clearly has the quality, with his weekly wages of £145,000 not as expensive as others.

Marek Hamsik (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 29

Positions: CM

Club: Napoli

Country: Slovakia

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 88 short passing, 88 positioning, 88 reactions

Wage: £114,000

Current price: £72.6 million

July 2019 price: £40 million

Marek Hamsik is only two goals away from breaking Diego Maradona’s goal-scoring record. After reaching the feat, could the Slovakian superstar move on to pastures new? With a current price of £72.6 million on Career Mode, the 29-year-old is a tempting buy. His wages of £114,000 a week are reasonable, and you know he has an eye for goal.

His 87 overall consists of 88 short passing, 88 positioning and 88 reactions, highlighting his quality. How long can you resist the central midfielder?﻿

Edinson Cavani (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 30

Positions: ST

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Uruguay

Work rate: High/High

Best stats: 92 stamina, 92 positioning, 90 reactions

Wage: £141,000

Current price: £79 million

July 2019 price: £40 million

With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe arriving at PSG, does that now mean the clock is ticking for Edinson Cavani? After a superb season last year, the 30-year-old will not want to be pushed aside, so a move could happen in the next year or two.

In July 2019, you should jump at signing him as he only has a £40 million price tag. The striker’s 87 overall is made up of 92 stamina, 92 positioning and 90 reactions. Goals are guaranteed with the Uruguayan leading the line, so make a move sooner rather than later.

James Rodriguez (OVR 86 – POT 89)

Age: 25

Positions: CAM, CM, RM

Club: Bayern Munich (on loan from Real Madrid)

Country: Colombia

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 91 long shots, 91 volleys, 88 crossing

Wage: £220,000

Current price: n/a

July 2019 price: £59 million

With James Rodriguez on a two-year loan at Bayern Munich, you can't sign the Colombian until 2019. The attacking, central or right midfielder will then cost around £59 million, which will be a fantastic price if he reaches his potential of 89.

91 long shots, 91 volleys and 88 crossing help make up his 86 overall rating, with his weekly wages of £220,000 the 25 year old’s only issue.

Player Age Pos. Club Country OVR POT Alex Sandro 26 LB LM Juventus Brazil 86 88 Toby Alderweireld 28 CB Tottenham Belgium 86 87 Dries Mertens 30 CF LW ST Napoli Belgium 86 86 Bernd Leno 25 GK B. Leverkusen Germany 85 88 Ilkay Gundogan 26 CM CDM Man City Germany 85 87 Cesar Azpilicueta 27 CB RB LB Chelsea Spain 85 87 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 28 RM RW CAM LM Man United Armenia 85 85 Jordi Alba 28 LB Barcelona Spain 85 85 Blaise Matuidi 30 CDM CM Juventus France 85 85 Keylor Navas 30 GK Real Madrid Costa Rica 85 85 Claudio Marchisio 31 CM CDM Juventus Italy 85 85 Aymeric Laporte 23 CB Athletic Bilbao France 84 89 Eric Bailly 23 CB Man United Ivory Coast 84 89 Sadio Mane 25 RW LW Liverpool Senegal 84 87 Ralf Fahrmann 28 GK Schalke Germany 84 85 Willian 28 RW RM CAM Chelsea Brazil 84 84 Nemanja Matic 28 CDM CM Man United Serbia 84 84 Medhi Benatia 30 CB Juventus Morocco 84 84 Edin Dzeko 31 ST Roma Bosnia 84 84 Radamel Falcao 31 ST Monaco Colombia 84 84 Laurent Koscielny 31 CB Arsenal France 84 84 Bruno 33 CM CDM Villarreal Spain 84 84

