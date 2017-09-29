FIFA 18 Career Mode: Contract expiry signings ending in 2018

With the ridiculous way transfer fees are going, signing someone for free in football nowadays is almost unheard of. But it is still possible as shown by Manchester United’s move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic last season. On FIFA 18’s Career Mode, you can sign players on a pre-contract agreement, which means that when a player enters the final six months of their contract, they can be purchased on a free transfer and will join your club at the end of the season.

Step 1 – Wait until the January transfer window

To increase your chances of getting the players you want, consider disabling the first summer transfer marker when you start up Career Mode. This can be done when you select your match difficulty and financial board regulations.

Step 2 - Find the player you want to sign

On the transfers tab, go to search players and find your player.

Step 3 – Add him to your shortlist

To add a slight bit of realism, you can only approach players to sign if they are already on your shortlist.

Step 4 – In the Transfer Hub press ‘Approach to sign’ on the player you want

Head back to the Transfers tab and open up the Transfer Hub. Here you can compare all the players on your shortlist and see the current state of play of your offers.

Step 5 – Negotiate a deal

This is where your management skills come into play, can you bring the player in for the least amount of money possible? On FIFA 18’s Career Mode you will need to negotiate squad role, wage, contract length and optional extras of release and sell-on clauses.

Step 6 – see out the rest of the season

Your new signing will arrive on July 1 of the following season. From that moment on he is yours.

The best contract expiry signings on FIFA 18 Career Mode

Our best contract expiry signings are the top 11 rated players whose contracts are running out in 2018. This has been almost purely based on their overall rating, whilst also looking at their age and potential.

A full list of all the contract expiry signings rated 80 or higher can be found at the bottom of this page.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93 – POT 93)

Age: 30

Positions: RW

Club: Barcelona

Country: Argentina

Best stats: 97 dribbling, 96 composure, 95 finishing

Wage: £497,000

Yes, the second-best player on the planet is available to be signed for free on FIFA 18. He may be 30 years old, but for no fee, Lionel Messi is absolutely worth whatever wages he wants, which could be as much as £500,000 a week. You could get your hands on someone who has smashed in over 550 goals in their career, and on FIFA 18 the ball just sticks to Messi’s foot with his outrageous 97-rated dribbling.

The 93-rated Messi is to die for on FIFA 18, and his other incredible stats include his 96 composure, 95 finishing and 95 reactions. The right winger’s specialities are ‘Dribbler’, ‘Free kick specialist’, ‘Acrobat’, and ‘Clinical finisher’.

Alexis Sanchez (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Age: 28

Positions: LM, ST, LW, RM

Club: Arsenal

Country: Chile

Best stats: 90 dribbling, 90 agility, 88 acceleration

Wage: £233,000

A contract expiry signing that looks likely to occur in real life is Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. After a move to Manchester City was cancelled at the last minute, Sanchez looks set to head to The Etihad either for a cut-down price in January, or for free at the end of the season. Since arriving on British shores, Sanchez has bagged an incredible 73 goals in 150 games, playing as a left midfielder, striker, left winger and right midfielder. Sanchez’s current wages are around £235,000 a week, which is still worth paying for the Chilean superstar

The 28-year-old’s most impressive stats on FIFA 18 are his 90 dribbling, 90 agility and 88 acceleration, which make up his 89 overall rating. His specialities are ‘Dribbler’ and ‘Acrobat’.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89 - POT 89)

Age: 32

Positions: CB

Club: Juventus

Country: Italy

Best stats: 92 aggression, 92 marking, 92 standing tackle

Wages: £200,000

The second-best centre back on the game is available on a contract expiry signing, and at first thought it seems unlikely that the 32-year-old Chiellini would jump ship and leave Juventus. However, with defensive partner Leonardo Bonucci leaving for AC Milan in the summer, and Gianluigi Buffon possibly retiring at the end of the season, perhaps Bonucci may also want a change of scenery. His wages of around £200,000 a week are expensive for a centre back, but even if it were just for a season it would be worth it to have such a rock in your defence.

Chiellini, 32, has an 89-overall rating on FIFA 18, comprised by his 92 aggression, 92 marking and 92 standing tackle. ‘Tackling’, ‘Tactician’ and ‘Strength’ are his Specialities.

Gianluigi Buffon (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Age: 39

Positions: GK

Club: Juventus

Country: Italy

Best stats: 90 GK positioning, 89 GK diving, 99 GK handling

Wages: £100,000

Now at the age of 39, it is unlikely that you will be able to get hold of Gianluigi Buffon on Career Mode, but you never know. With an 89 overall, he is still worth taking a punt on and his wages of £100,000 a week are a lot lower than a lot of other world class players. The Italy and Juventus captain has now been playing professionally for 22 years, but perhaps you can tempt him into one season playing elsewhere.

To make up his 89-overall rating, Buffon has 90-rated GK positioning, 89 GK diving and 88 GK handling.

Mesut Ozil (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 28

Positions: CAM, RW

Club: Arsenal

Country: Germany

Best stats: 92 vision, 90 ball control, 89 short passing

Wage: £235,000

Mesut Ozil’s future is even less clear than teammate Alexis Sanchez. Despite being at Arsenal for four years and winning three FA Cups, the German World Cup Winner still has something to prove. Question marks have arisen over his impact in big games, so the German could choose to sign a fresh deal and prove his quality, or go on to other things.

Attacking midfielder or right winger Ozil receives a generous 88 rating on FIFA 18, with the playmaker possessing superb vision (92), ball control (90) and short passing (89). However, the 28-year-old’s low defensive work rate and £235,000 a week wages may dissuade you from making a move.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 35

Positions: ST

Club: Manchester United

Country: Sweden

Best stats: 91 shot power, 91 composure, 91 penalties

Wage: £210,000

Manchester United have effectively snapped up Zlatan Ibrahimovic for free twice, and it looks like his next move will also be a free transfer. The 35-year-old Swede still has the quality, bagging 28 goals for Manchester United last season, but whether he can recover his form after his nasty injury remains to be seen.

The former Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Barcelona and PSG forward has an 88 overall rating, higher than teammate Romelu Lukaku (OVR 86), and the six-foot-five striker has 91 shot power, 91 composure and 91 penalties to his game. His wages of £210,000 a week are hefty, but for just one season it would be worth it.

Arjen Robben (OVR 88 – POT 88)

Age: 33

Positions: RM, RW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Netherlands

Best stats: 92 dribbling, 89 agility, 89 ball control

Wage: £200,000

Arjen Robben not in a Bayern Munich shirt? Although the Dutch right midfielder or winger had successful stints at Chelsea and Real Madrid, he has very much found a home at the Allianz Arena. Now 33, perhaps Robben is eyeing a return to his native Holland, or perhaps you could snap him up in a master move just before he retires.

The flying Dutchman has a superb 88-rating on FIFA 18, with his best stats being his 92-rated dribbling, 89 agility and 89 ball control. His wages of £200,000 a week are pricey but not astronomical enough to rule out a move.

Andres Iniesta (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 33

Positions: CM, LM

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Best stats: 94 ball control, 94 vision, 92 short passing

Wage: £230,000

Barcelona fans are sitting nervously with club legend Andres Iniesta joining Lionel Messi in players that are in the final year of their contract. The 33-year-old Iniesta has been at Barcelona for 21 years, and it would be strange to see him in another team’s colours. Could that be a move to the Premier League or Bundesliga? The central or left midfielder’s wages of £230,000 a week could scare you off, but for a player with so much control it's a risk worth taking.

The Spanish World Cup winner has an 87-overall rating made up by an incredible 94-rated vision, 94 ball control and 92 short passing. It is no surprise Iniesta has the ‘Playmaker’ Speciality as well as ‘Dribbler’.

Miranda (OVR 86 – POT 86)

Age: 32

Positions: CB

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 90 standing tackle, 89 marking, 88 interceptions

Wage: £101,000

A very undervalued centre back, Inter Milan’s Miranda is often overlooked when talking about the world’s best defenders, but judging by his FIFA 18 rating, he would be a very shrewd acquisition on Career Mode, especially on a free. At the age of 32, the Brazilian could still be called upon for a couple of seasons at your club, and his just over £100,000 a week wages are far more reasonable than many of the other players on this list.

With an 86 overall rating, you can’t really go wrong with signing Miranda, who has 90-rated standing tackle, 89 marking and 88 interceptions.

Franck Ribery (OVR 86 - POT 86)

Age: 34

Positions: LM, LW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Best stats: 91 balance, 90 dribbling, 90 ball control

Wage: £155,000

Perhaps someone who doesn’t receive enough praise, Franck Ribery has been an incredibly consistent performer for over a decade. With age and injury niggles taking its toll, Ribery is often rotated at Bayern Munich. With his contract up at the end of the season, he may be looking for one final move to showcase his quality and pick up one last trophy. The 34-year-old’s wages of £155,000 a week are not ridiculous, but something you must consider when going in for him.

Ribery has an 86-overall rating on FIFA 18, made up by his 91-rated balance, 90 dribbling and 90 ball control. The former French international has the ‘Dribbler’ and ‘Acrobat’ Specialities.

Bernd Leno (OVR 85 – POT 88)

Age: 25

Positions: GK

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Germany

Best stats: 85 diving, 85 positioning, 84 diving

Wages: £54,000

The only man in our top 10 to have rating growth is Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno. The 25-year-old keeper has been Leverkusen’s number one for over six seasons now, but with no new contract on the table, it looks as if a move to a big European club could be on the cards. Leno’s £54,000 a week wages make him a tempting move, and if you are looking for a goalkeeper, it should be a no-brainer.

The German has an 85 starting overall rating on FIFA 18, with the potential to hit 88. His best attributes are his 85 diving, 85 positioning and 84 diving.

Full list of players ending contracts in 2018 above 80 OVR

Player Age Pos . Club Country OVR POT Andrea Barzagli 36 CB Juventus Italy 85 85 Ander Herrera 27 CM CDM Man United Spain 84 84 Juan Mata 29 CAM RM Man United Spain 84 84 Aduriz 36 ST Athletic Bilbao Spain 84 84 Stefan de Vrij 25 CB Lazio Netherlands 83 88 Jose Maria Gimenez 22 CB Atletico Madrid Uruguay 83 87 Antonio Valencia 31 RB Manchester United Colombia 83 83 Santi Cazorla 32 CM CDM Arsenal Spain 83 83 Juanfran 32 RB Atletico Madrid Spain 83 83 Yaya Toure 34 CM CDM Man City Ivory Coast 83 83 Jose Reina 34 GK Napoli Spain 83 83 Iker Casillas 36 GK Porto Spain 83 83 Gianluigi Donnarumma 18 GK AC Milan Italy 82 94 Leon Goretzka 22 CM CAM CDM Schalke Germany 82 88 Aaron Ramsey 26 CM CDM RM Arsenal Wales 82 83 Carlos Vela 28 RW ST R. Sociedad Mexico 82 82 Joao Moutinho 30 CM CDM CAM Monaco Portugal 82 82 Benat 30 CM Athletic Bilbao Spain 82 82 Andrea Consigli 30 GK Sassuolo Italy 82 82 Fernandinho 32 CDM CM RB Manchester City Brazil 82 82 Stephan Lichtsteiner 33 RB RM Juventus Switzerland 82 82 Naldo 34 CB Schalke Brazil 82 82 David Villa 35 ST NYC FC Spain 82 82 Ross Barkley 23 CAM RM CM RW Everton England 81 86 Jack Wilshere 25 CM CAM CDM Arsenal England 81 84 Lukas Hradecky 27 GK Eintracht Frankfurt Finland 81 83 Dani Garcia 27 CDM Eibar Spain 81 82 Hatem Ben Arfa 30 CAM ST PSG France 81 81 Bastian Schweinsteiger 32 CM CDM Chicago Fire Germany 81 81 Per Mertesacker 32 CB Arsenal Germany 81 81 Fernando Torres 33 ST Atletico Madrid Spain 81 81 Gabi 33 CM Atletico Madrid Spain 81 81 Thiago Motta 34 CDM PSG Italy 81 81 Samuel Eto’o 36 ST Antalyaspor Cameroon 81 81 Darijo Srna 35 RB Shakhtar Donetsk Croatia 81 81 Cedric Carrasso 35 GK Galatasaray France 81 81 Arrizabalaga 22 GK Athletic Bilbao Spain 80 87 Oguzhan Ozyakup 24 CM CAM CDM Besiktas Turkey 80 85 Erik Lamela 25 RM LM Tottenham Argentina 80 83 Daley Blind 27 LB CB Manchester United Netherlands 80 81 Daniel Carrico 28 CB CDM Sevilla Portugal 80 81 Pedro Leon 30 RM LM Eibar Spain 80 80 Marcelo Diaz 30 CM CDM U.N.A.M. Chile 80 80 Domenico Criscito 30 LB CB Zenit Italy 80 80 Marcano 30 CB Porto Spain 80 80 Gabriel Paletta 31 CB AC Milan Italy 80 80 Ignacio Piatti 32 LW LM CF Montreal Impact Argentina 80 80 Dusan Basta 32 RB RM Lazio Serbia 80 80 Andreas Granqvist 32 CB Krasnodar Sweden 80 80 Fernando Belluschi 33 CAM CM San Lorenzo Argentina 80 80 Antonio Mirante 33 GK Bologna Italy 80 80 Atiba Hutchinson 34 CDM CM Besiktas Canada 80 80 Federico Marchetti 34 GK Lazio Italy 80 80 Kaka 35 CAM CF Orlando City Brazil 80 80 Michael Carrick 35 CDM Man United England 80 80 Patrice Evra 36 LB Marseille France 80 80 Julio Cesar 37 GK Benfica Brazil 80 80

