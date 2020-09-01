[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

ePremier League: Watford’s Hashtag Tom claims title in shock victory

The Hornet took home his first major trophy after hot-favourite Tekkz crashed out in the console finals.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Sep 1, 2020
epl champion hashtag tom

Ultimately, it was a season to forget for Watford, suffering relegation from the Premier League after five years in the top-flight.

Well, despite disappointing results on the real-life pitch, the club’s relegation has been avenged by ePremier League representative Tom “Hashtag Tom” Leese in the virtual world.

The 21-year-old went the distance in the ePL, beating the other 19 Premier League clubs, and ousting fellow relegated club Bournemouth and Marc “MarcMarleyyy” Marley.

The Grand Final

In a two-legged final, Hashtag Tom met MarcMarleyyy after they came through the PS4 and Xbox One side of the draw, respectively.

In the PS4 leg, Tom took the lead through Roberto Firmino but failed to put his teammate away, meaning he only had a one-goal advantage going onto his “away” console.

The switchover made little difference, as Tom continued his momentum and went 2-0 on aggregate thanks to Paul Pogba.

A penalty miss for Tom in the second half shifted momentum, with Marley responding through Trezeguet, but ultimately, it came to late as Hashtag Tom held on for a 2-1 victory.

Tom claimed £20,000, whilst Xbox champ Marley went home with £10,000 prize money.

Hashtag Tom said: “I can’t lie, today I’ve been really calm, but to actually win something, it doesn’t feel real.”

“How am I going to celebrate? We’re going to enjoy our night!”

Console Finals

Tom saw off Chelsea’s Kyle “Hammond” Hammond in the PS4 final in a comfortable 5-1 victory, but there was a far more interesting story in the Xbox One finale.

Defending champion and hot favourite Donovan “Fnatic Tekkz” Hunt met MarcMarleyyy, and suffered a shock 5-3 loss.

liverpool bournemouth epl xbox final
GIANT KILLER – Bournemouth claimed the Xbox title over hot favourites Liverpool

A hat-trick with Trezeguet in the second leg saw Marley take the victory, with the world number 45 shocking the world number 1, and Bournemouth claiming the PS4 title.

PS4 Playoffs

epl ps4 playoffs

Xbox One Playoffs

epl xbox one playoffs

