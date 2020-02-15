WATCH* Chelsea vs Man Utd Prediction & Preview: This is who FIFA 20 predicts will win

With Champions League action so important for clubs to bring in top talent and grow their worth, expect the classic Chelsea-Manchester United clash on Monday night to be intense.

It’s a fierce top four race in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Sheffield United, Tottenham, Everton, Manchester United and Wolves separated by just six points.

Worth every penny

We simmed the clash on FIFA 20, and it looks like Bruno Fernandes is set to make his mark on this Manchester United team.

Check out the video above to see how the game played out.

Chelsea predicted lineup

(4-3-3)

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Reece James

Antonio Rudiger

Andreas Christensen

Cesar Azpilicueta (c)

N’Golo Kante

Jorginho

Mateo Kovacic

Callum Hudon-Odoi

Tammy Abraham

Willian

Substitutes

Willy Caballero

Fikayo Tomori

Emerson

Mason Mount

Christian Pulisic

Pedro

Michy Batshuayi

Man United predicted lineup

David De Gea

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Victor Lindelof

Harry Maguire

Luke Shaw

Fred

Nemanja Matic

Juan Mata

Bruno Fernandes

Daniel James

Anthony Martial

Substitutes

Sergio Romero

Phil Jones

Brandon Williams

Andreas Pereira

Jesse Lingard

Mason Greenwood

Odion Ighalo

