WATCH* Chelsea vs Man Utd Prediction & Preview: This is who FIFA 20 predicts will win

With Champions League action so important for clubs to bring in top talent and grow their worth, expect the classic Chelsea-Manchester United clash on Monday night to be intense.
It’s a fierce top four race in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Sheffield United, Tottenham, Everton, Manchester United and Wolves separated by just six points.NOW WATCH BELOW: Man U vs Chelsea predicted on FIFA 20 - Can you guess the result?
Worth every penny
We simmed the clash on FIFA 20, and it looks like Bruno Fernandes is set to make his mark on this Manchester United team.
Check out the video above to see how the game played out.
Chelsea predicted lineup
(4-3-3)
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Reece James
Antonio Rudiger
Andreas Christensen
Cesar Azpilicueta (c)
N’Golo Kante
Jorginho
Mateo Kovacic
Callum Hudon-Odoi
Tammy Abraham
Willian
Substitutes
Willy Caballero
Fikayo Tomori
Emerson
Mason Mount
Christian Pulisic
Pedro
Michy Batshuayi
Man United predicted lineup
David De Gea
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Victor Lindelof
Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw
Fred
Nemanja Matic
Juan Mata
Bruno Fernandes
Daniel James
Anthony Martial
Substitutes
Sergio Romero
Phil Jones
Brandon Williams
Andreas Pereira
Jesse Lingard
Mason Greenwood
Odion Ighalo
