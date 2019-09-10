FIFA 20: ALL the Defenders in the Top 100 players - Van Dijk, Ramos, Marcelo & more

EA Sports set up their big FIFA 20 ratings reveal – and we finally know who the best players on the game are.

This piece features the top rated defenders in world football, and there are some unexpected surprises in store.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR

90)

Position: CB

Age: 28

Club: Liverpool

Country: Netherlands

Van Dijk is a physically strong, right-footed centre-back,

who usually features on the left-hand side of central defence, although he can

also play as a right-sided centre-back. He is gifted with pace, good technique,

and has an eye for goal.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

Position: CB

Age: 33

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Ramos is a physically strong player who excels in the air

due to his elevation and heading accuracy, making him a goal threat on

set-pieces; he is also a competent, aggressive tackler. Ramos is also often

criticised for using excessive, reckless force while playing, such as when he

unnecessarily injured Mo Salah in the World Cup.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89)

Position: CB

Age: 35

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Country: Italy

Chiellini began his professional career as a defensive-minded left-back, but later made his name as an aggressive, courageous, physical, and hard-tackling center back, with an eye for scoring headers from set-pieces.

READ MORE: All the Attackers in the FIFA 20 Top 100 - Messi, Ronaldo & more

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 89)

Position: CB

Age: 28

Club: Napoli

Country: Senegal

A large, aggressive, quick, and physically strong yet

elegant player, Koulibaly is recognised for his aerial prowess, anticipation,

positioning, tackling, character, technique, and passing ability as a defender.

Gerard Pique (OVR 88)

Position: CB

Age: 32

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Piqué is a modern defender, who combines strength with good

technique and passing. Due to his height and physical attributes, he is particularly

good in the air.

Diego Godin (OVR 88)

Position: CB

Age: 33

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Uruguay A natural leader in the dressing room and on the pitch, Diego Godin is Athletico’s defensive rock. "Godín is a nuisance; he's always there next to me, he never leaves me alone." Said Luis Suarez when asked about the defender.

Jordi Alba (OVR

87)

Position: LB

Age: 30

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Alba is a technically very gifted and fast attacking left-back,

who’s attacking mindset enables him to be used as a left winger.

Mats Hummels (OVR 87)

Position: CB

Age: 30

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: Germany

Hummels is a large, consistent, and physically strong

player, known for his powerful tackling and strength in the air, as well as his

ability to read the game and intercept loose balls.

Toby Alderweireld (OVR 87)

Position: CB

Age: 30

Club: Tottenham

Country: Belgium

Toby Alderweireld is a Belgian professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League finals last season.

READ MORE: What's coming to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 87)

Position: CB

Age: 25

Club: Manchester City

Country: France

Laporte is described by pundits as a center back who is

comfortable with playing out from the back. His size and power make it

extremely difficult to knock him off the ball.

Thiago Silva (OVR 87)

Position: CB

Age: 34

Club: PSG

Country: Brazil

Silva is heralded as one of the fastest defenders in

football, and is usually described as a strong defender with good aerial

ability. He combines these physical gifts with a phenomenal tactical

intelligence and knowledge of the game, as well as an excellent positional

sense.

Jan Vertonghen (OVR 87)

Position: CB

Age: 32

Club: Tottenham

Country: Belgium

Vertonghen is a versatile Belgian professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. He plays mainly at centre back, forming an iconic partnership with Alderweireld, but can also play as a right back.

Marquinhos

(OVR 86)

Position: CB, CDM

Age: 25

Club: PSG

Country: Brazil

Marquinhos is predominantly deployed as a centre back

but has also been used at right-back and in a central defensive

midfield role. He is noted for his anticipation, pace, and intelligence, as

well as his technical skills, composure, and confidence in possession.

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86)

Position: CB

Age: 32

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Country: Italy

Bonucci is primarily known for his technique, passing range,

and his ability to launch an attack from the back with long passes. Although

he is not the quickest player over short distances, he is a tall, mobile, and

strong defender

Milan Skriniar (OVR 86)

Position: CB

Age: 24

Club: Inter Milan

Country: Slovakia

Skriniar has been described as a defender who is "a strong tackler who is quick to make clearances". A natural centre-back, he can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder where he also produced outstanding performances with under-21 side.

READ MORE: All the Goalkeepers in the FIFA 20 Top 100 - Oblak, Alisson & more

Samuel Umtiti (OVR 86)

Position: CB

Age: 25

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Umtiti is a young, French central defender who takes risks,

feeds the ball between the lines, and rarely picks the wrong option. Of the six

summer signings Robert Fernandez made in 2016, Umtiti was the best pick of the

lot.

Marcelo (OVR 85)

Position: LB

Age: 31

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Known mainly for his offensive capabilities, trickery, and

technical qualities, Marcelo plays mainly as a left-sided attacking full-back

or wing-back. His flair, touch, and control on the ball enables him to

frequently beat opponents in one on one situations.

Raphael Varane (OVR 85)

Position: CB

Age: 26

Club: Real Madrid

Country: France

Varane has been described by Lens youth coach Eric

Assadourian as a "truly first class player" who is "comfortable

on both the tactical and technical level".

Andrew Robertson (OVR 85)

Position: LB

Age: 25

Club: Liverpool

Country: Scotland

Robertson is considered by former England defender Phil

Neville to be one of the best left-backs in the world, due to his pace,

energy, and crossing ability. He has been a revelation for Liverpool

(along with Trent) and played a major part in getting them to the UEFA

Champions League final last season.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85)

Position: CB

Age: 20

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Country: Netherlands

De Ligt is among the most highly regarded young prospects in

European football as shown by him winning the award, which is awarded to the

most impressive young footballer in European football

Alex Sandro (OVR 85)

Position: LB, LM

Age: 28

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Country: Brazil

Alex Sandro is a quick, energetic and offensive minded defender, who is also a strong tackler and a good reader of the game, courtesy of his speed and anticipation.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Demo Release Date announced & how to download

Niklas Sule (OVR 85)

Position: CB

Age: 24

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

After a decent debut campaign in 2017/18, Sule established

himself as a key player for Bayern under Niko Kovac. He ended up making 42

appearances for Bayern across all competitions. Sule has also established himself

as the first-choice central defender for Germany.

David Alaba (OVR 85)

Position: LB, CB

Age: 27

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Austria

Ask a Bayern fan if they would swap David Alaba for any left-back in the world, and you are likely to get a very firm 'Nein' and a quizzical look as to why they would even consider it.

Dani Carvajal (OVR 85)

Position: RB

Age: 26

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Carvajal is a player that came through the ranks at the

Santiago Bernabeu, but has recently indicated that he would regret not moving

to the Premier League before he retires. Given his status as perhaps the best

in his position in the world, his comments may raise some eyebrows among the

Premier League's elite.

Kostas Manolas (OVR 85)

Position: CB

Age: 28

Club: Napoli

Country: Greece

Manolas possesses the speed to keep track of smaller,

quicker attackers while also possessing the strength needed to battle with more

physical opponents. Without the ball, he is both assertive and attentive, never

neglecting his defensive duties and always keen for a challenge.

Jose Gimenez (OVR 85)

Position: CB

Age: 24

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Uruguay

Jose Gimenez’s contract was extended last season, showing exactly what he means to his club and manager Diego Simeone. Described as a positional chameleon, Gimenez has brought versatility and strength to Athletico’s defence since he signed back in 2013.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything there is to know about FIFA 20