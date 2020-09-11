FIFA 21 Ratings: Top 10 Players – Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe & more

EA has shown us the top 100 players on FIFA 21, and there is a familiar name at the top of the list.

Check out below the Top 10 players on FIFA 21.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

Despite the apparent unrest at Barcelona, Lionel Messi still produced some incredible numbers last season. The Argentine scored 25 and assisted 21 in La Liga in just 33 games.

Once again, the best player on FIFA! Messi retains the crown despite dropping a rating down to 93 OVR.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 92)

Having recently passed 100 international goals, Cristiano Ronaldo will go down as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

A drop for CR7! Still the second-best player on the game, Ronaldo boasts 93 Shooting which is the best on FIFA 21.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

Would the Polish striker have won the Balon D’or? We think so after Robert Lewandowski scored an incredible 55 goals for Bayern in all competitions.

Bayern’s lethal forward has received a boost of +2 to his 89 OVR on FIFA 20, making him the second-best striker available.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)

One of the world’s top midfielders, Kevin De Bruyne can create chances from nothing! KDB provided a record-equalling 20 assists last season, could he break the record in 2020/21?

Another 91 rating for KDB, a massive 93 Passing attribute means the Belgian can unlock any defence.

Neymar Jr (OVR 91)

Can Neymar Jr inspire PSG to their first Champions League title? They came close this year but with the Brazilian alongside Kylian Mbappe and Angle Di Maria, they will certainly be a force next season.

With great Pace and Dribbling attributes, Neymar Jr’s 91 OVR makes him the best LW on FIFA 21.

Jan Oblak (OVR 91)

Slovenian stopper Jan Oblak kept 17 clean sheets in La Liga last season and is regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

The top goalkeeper on the game once more, Oblak maintains his massive 91 OVR for another year.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90)

Since joining Liverpool Virgil van Dijk has blossomed into one of the most dominant defenders on the planet, helping the Reds to their first ever Premier League title.

The best defender on FIFA 21, van Dijk will be rated 90 OVR with huge 91 Defending and 86 Physical stats.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

The French speedster is the cover star for FIFA 21 and nearly fired PSG to the Champions League title last season! Can the Frenchman go one better in 2020/21?

One of the fastest on the game with 96 Pace, Mbappe has broken into the 90s for the first time!

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90)

Another impressive season from Mohamed Salah ranks him among the elite forwards in world football.

A massive 90 OVR on FIFA 21 is in store, with 93 Pace, 90 Dribbling and 86 Shooting, Salah will be a nightmare for defenders.

Sadio Mane (OVR 90)

Another of Liverpool’s deadly trio, Sadio Mane terrifies defenders with electric pace and lethal finishing.

Massive 94 Pace and 90 Dribbling make Mane one of FIFA 21’s greatest wingers.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Gameplay