FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Premier League Players – De Bruyne, Van Dijk, Fernandes & more

It’s that time of year again. The official FIFA 21 ratings are finally here!

The Premier League is home to some of the biggest names in world football and here are all the highest-rated PL players available in FIFA 21.

Kevin De Bruyne - 91 OVR

The top-rated Premier League player in FIFA 21 is Kevin De Bruyne!

The recently crowned Player of the Year comes into the new year on the back of his best ever season on a personal level. A 91 OVR is fully warranted for the Belgian maestro.

Mohammed Salah - 90 OVR

If you're looking for a creative winger in your side then look no further than Mo Salah.

He begins the game as a 90 OVR for a second successive year and is sure to be a favourite for many of those top-tier PL sides in FIFA 21.

Sadio Mane - 90 OVR

He keeps getting better and better each year, and now he finally finds himself in the 90's!

Mane has seen a +2 to his overall from the start of FIFA 20 and, having fired in goals for fun in his last campaign, he definitely deserves his place in the 90 club!

Allison Becker - 90 OVR

The best between the sticks is Liverpool and Brazil number one, Allison Becker.

The 27-year-old has had an incredible career at Liverpool to date and, despite missing out on the Golden Gloves to Manchester City’s Ederson, he will start FIFA 21 as the top-rated Premier League stopper!

Virgil Van Dijk - 90 OVR

Liverpools resolute defence was key to their success last season.

Virgil Van Dijk has established himself as one of, if not the best CB in the world since moving to Liverpool at the beginning of 2018. A second successive year as the best Premier League defender is definitely deserved.

Sergio Aguero - 89 OVR

The man to lead the line for your Premier League side in FIFA 21 is Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer, Sergio Aguero.

We didn’t see much of Aguero in the latter stages of the 19/20 campaign due to injury, but we all know his capabilities in front of goal. He will be banging them in for fun in FIFA 21!

Harry Kane - 88 OVR

If you'd rather opt for a target man to head your side, then it's definitely worth a look at Harry Kane.

An injury-hit season meant that Kane struggled for form throughout the 2019/20 campaign, but he's still up there with the Premier League's best finishers.

Ederson Morales - 88 OVR

Yet another Brazilian keeper in the top 100, Manchester City's Ederson will be 88-rated on FIFA 21.

The ideal keeper for those of you who like to play out from the back, Manchester City's number one has an insane 93-rated kicking!

N’Golo Kante - 88 OVR

He’s been a go-to man in the CDM role for many a FIFA now, and FIFA 21 will be no different!

Kante has seen his rating drop slightly from the beginning of FIFA 20, but as an 88 OVR, he’ll still be a formidable member of any side in FIFA 21.

Raheem Sterling - 88 OVR

Another option for the left flank on FIFA 21 is Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

Sterling enjoyed his finest goalscoring season to date in the 19/20 campaign and see's his shooting jump into the 80's as a result. 93 pace and 90 dribbling makes for quite a lethal combination!

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 87 OVR

Talk about an upgrade!

The Liverpool right-back has seen his rating jump from an 83 OVR at the beginning of FIFA 20 to an 87 OVR in FIFA 21. A worthy upgrade for the young Englishman.

Aymeric Laporte - 87 OVR

Despite an injury-hit 2019/20 campaign, Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte remains one of the Premier League’s top-rated defenders in FIFA 21.

An 87 OVR for the second year seems fair. If he can stay fit, then we could well see that rating increase throughout the FIFA year.

Andy Robertson - 87 OVR

The only Premier League LB in the top 100 is Liverpool and Scotland fullback, Andy Robertson.

Robertson formed a pretty unstoppable fullback pairing with Trent as Liverpool cruised to the Premier League title, therefore it should come as no surprise to see the Scotsman receive yet another upgrade.

Bruno Fernandes - 87 OVR

He’s not been in Manchester long, but boy has Bruno made an impression!

The Portuguese midfielder signed for Manchester United back in January and his creative spark helped his side back into the Champions League at the first time of asking. A worthy upgrade to an 87 OVR.

