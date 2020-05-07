Virtual Spanish Grand Prix Drivers: Sergio Aguero, Thibaut Courtois, & Arthur Melo join F1 stars for race

The next Virtual GP will be held in Spain, and should have a grid packed full of stars.

After last week's fireworks between Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon in Brazil, expectations of exemplary racing are high.

With F1 2020 around the corner too, it's a good time for F1 gamers.

Virtual Spanish GP Drivers

The grid will once again be led by the young core of F1 drivers.

WINNER WINNER: Alex Albon took victory last time out

Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, and Lando Norris have all been central to the growth of F1 racing and sim racing generally recently.

They will be leading the charge with their teams along with Nicholas Latifi and Antonio Giovinazzi.

New F1 drivers?

Rumours and speculation have been flying that some of the older generation of F1 drivers will be joining in too.

Sebastian Vettel recently made his sim racing debut, but seemingly wants more practice before diving in against the experienced field in the Virtual GPs.

NEW CHALLENGER?: Valtteri Bottas has the hardware to race

With his new hardware, we could also see Valtteri Bottas join the grid. Though like Vettel he may need some time to get up to speed, but there is a gap in Mercedes' line-up at the moment...

El Clasico comes to F1

This is the part of the field that rotates the most. Last time out saw AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli and England cricketers Ben Stokes & Stuart Broad join the field. So who will it be this weekend?

RIVALRY: Leclerc & Albon have been hard but fair with each other so far

With the Spanish GP so close to Barcelona it only makes sense to have some footballers on the grid, and F1 hasn't disappointed.

Barca's Arthur will be going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid goalie Thibaut Courtois, while Sergio Aguero represents Red Bull.

There will be a lot of pride on the line as the El Clasico comes to the Cataluyna circuit. Can Arthur pick up the win over Courtois on home tarmac?

Confirmed Drivers

Team Driver A Driver B Mercedes Anthony Davidson Esteban Gutierrez FDA Hublot Esports Team Charles Leclerc Antonio Fuoco Red Bull Racing Alex Albon Sergio Aguero McLaren Lando Norris Nic Hamilton Renault Ian Poulter Max Fewtrell Haas Pietro Fittipaldi Arthur Melo Racing Point Jimmy Broadbent David Schumacher Alpha Tauri Vitantonio Liuzzi Andrea Pirillo Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi Thibaut Courtois Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

How to watch

The Virtual Spanish GP will start at 6pm BST on Sunday, 10 May.

It will be streamed live on Formula 1's official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

There will also be TV coverage. Check your local listings but expect it to be on whatever channel you usually watch Formula 1.

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race

There is another warm-up event in the shape of the F1 esports racers taking to the track.

Their race will start at 5pm and be shown live on Formula 1's official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

