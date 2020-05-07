header decal
07 May 2020

Virtual Spanish Grand Prix Drivers: Sergio Aguero, Thibaut Courtois, & Arthur Melo join F1 stars for race

It's another packed grid for the Virtual Grand Prix this weekend. Who is racing this time?

Virtual Spanish GP Drivers

New F1 drivers?

El Clasico comes to F1

Confirmed Drivers

How to watch

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race

The next Virtual GP will be held in Spain, and should have a grid packed full of stars.

After last week's fireworks between Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon in Brazil, expectations of exemplary racing are high.

With F1 2020 around the corner too, it's a good time for F1 gamers.

Virtual Spanish GP Drivers

The grid will once again be led by the young core of F1 drivers.

alex albon dutch virtual grand prix winner

WINNER WINNER: Alex Albon took victory last time out

Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, and Lando Norris have all been central to the growth of F1 racing and sim racing generally recently.

READ MORE: F1 2020 Beta: How to sign-up and play early!

They will be leading the charge with their teams along with Nicholas Latifi and Antonio Giovinazzi.

New F1 drivers?

Rumours and speculation have been flying that some of the older generation of F1 drivers will be joining in too.

Sebastian Vettel recently made his sim racing debut, but seemingly wants more practice before diving in against the experienced field in the Virtual GPs.

bottas sim racing virtual gp

NEW CHALLENGER?: Valtteri Bottas has the hardware to race

With his new hardware, we could also see Valtteri Bottas join the grid. Though like Vettel he may need some time to get up to speed, but there is a gap in Mercedes' line-up at the moment...

El Clasico comes to F1

This is the part of the field that rotates the most. Last time out saw AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli and England cricketers Ben Stokes & Stuart Broad join the field. So who will it be this weekend?

f1 virtual gp leclerc china

RIVALRY: Leclerc & Albon have been hard but fair with each other so far

With the Spanish GP so close to Barcelona it only makes sense to have some footballers on the grid, and F1 hasn't disappointed.

Barca's Arthur will be going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid goalie Thibaut Courtois, while Sergio Aguero represents Red Bull.

There will be a lot of pride on the line as the El Clasico comes to the Cataluyna circuit. Can Arthur pick up the win over Courtois on home tarmac?

Confirmed Drivers

Team Driver A Driver B
MercedesAnthony DavidsonEsteban Gutierrez
FDA Hublot Esports TeamCharles LeclercAntonio Fuoco
Red Bull RacingAlex AlbonSergio Aguero
McLarenLando NorrisNic Hamilton
RenaultIan PoulterMax Fewtrell
HaasPietro FittipaldiArthur Melo
Racing PointJimmy BroadbentDavid Schumacher
Alpha TauriVitantonio LiuzziAndrea Pirillo
Alfa RomeoAntonio GiovinazziThibaut Courtois
WilliamsGeorge RussellNicholas Latifi

How to watch

The Virtual Spanish GP will start at 6pm BST on Sunday, 10 May.

It will be streamed live on Formula 1's official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

There will also be TV coverage. Check your local listings but expect it to be on whatever channel you usually watch Formula 1.

F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race

There is another warm-up event in the shape of the F1 esports racers taking to the track.

Their race will start at 5pm and be shown live on Formula 1's official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

READ MORE: F1 2020 Pre-order: Price, Xbox, PS4, PC, editions, & more

