Gfinity signs multi-year deal to deliver F1 Esports Series

Gfinity (AIM: GFIN), a world-leading esports and gaming solutions provider, announces that it has extended its relationship with F1 and been appointed to deliver the main elements of the F1 Esports Series in 2020 and 2021, and the 2022 qualifying events. In addition, the previously announced F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix Series has been extended to June of this year.

As

part of the agreement for the F1 Esports Series, in 2020 Gfinity will deliver

the Pro Draft Reveal Show and the Pro Series; in 2021 Gfinity will deliver the Challenger Series qualifying events,

Pro Draft live show and Pro Series; and in 2022, Gfinity will deliver the qualifying

events. Full details of the 2020 season

format will be announced in due course.

Under

the terms of the contract, Gfinity will deliver a dedicated account management

team responsible for the delivery of all elements of the programme; a full

league operations team responsible for writing all rules and governing the

drivers participating in the tournament; and provide the use of ‘Race Control’,

Gfinity’s proprietary in-race adjudication system. The Gfinity Arena in London

will also be the main venue for live broadcasts.

Gfinity

has been working with Formula 1 and Codemasters (CDM.L), a leading UK publisher

of racing games, to design, develop and deliver the main elements of the F1

Esports Series since 2017.

In addition, further to

the announcement on 23 March 2020 that Gfinity had been selected to deliver the

new F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix Series, the Series has now been extended

until June. The Virtual Grand Prix

Series will replace each live F1 Grand Prix that has been postponed due to the

coronavirus. Gfinity worked closely with Formula 1 on the conception of the

series and oversees the delivery of the tournament, tournament operations and

broadcast production. The first race,

the Virtual Bahrain Grand Prix took place on Sunday 22 March 2020. Since then

there have been four additional Virtual Grand Prix in Vietnam, China, the

Netherlands and Spain, and three F1 Esports Challenge Driver events.

John

Clarke, Chief Executive Officer,Gfinity

said: “The F1 Esports

Series is one of the most exciting esports tournaments in the world and we are

delighted to be working with F1 for a further two years. Signing a multi-year

agreement highlights our ability to leverage our unique position at the centre

of the esports ecosystem to design and develop esports solutions for our

clients. The Virtual Grand Prix Series

has also caught the imagination of race fans as, shown by the amazing viewing

numbers, and we are excited that a new, younger global audience is experiencing

the F1 brand in a totally different way.”

Dr. Julian Tan – Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports, Formula 1® said: “We are delighted to extend our agreement with esports leaders Gfinity for another two years. Since 2017, we have seen the rapid growth of the F1 Esports Series and Gfinity have played a core part in that through their continued support in developing and delivering the series. We are excited to build on this foundation to bring further excitement to F1 Esports fans across the globe in the coming couple of years.”