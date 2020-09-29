header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

F1

29 Sep 2020

F1 Esports 2020: Schedule, Teams, Drivers, Dates, News & more

F1 Esports 2020: Schedule, Teams, Drivers, Dates, News & more

A new season brings fresh faces, new challenges, and the most competitive field in history.

Jump To
link decal

Racing from home

link decal

New faces, familiar foes

link decal

Longer races, more coverage

link decal

F1 Esports 2020 schedule

link decal

How to watch

The release of F1 2020 has been a massive success, with the game reaching new fans and bringing updated tracks and better handling to the Codemasters series. Now it takes to the esports stage!

Season 4 of F1 esports is approaching, and it is set to be the most competitive field ever assembled.

Let's go over what's new for this season.

Racing from home

Due to obvious reasons, F1 esports will not see 20 drivers from 10 teams race in a packed Gfinity Arena in London.

While the broadcast will still be hosted in the familiar setting, the drivers will be racing from home.

REIGNING CHAMP: Can David Tonizza make it two in a row?

This is a monumental challenge, but one that the Virtual Grand Prix Series in the spring showed can be overcome.

While the atmosphere of racing will be a little different, the comforts of home could well be a benefit for some of the drivers.

New faces, familiar foes

11 drivers were added to the F1 teams during the Pro Draft, while the off-season was full of driver movement and teams taking some bold decisions with their changes.

READ MORE: DIRT 5: Release date, career mode, & everything you need to know

The likes of Shanaka Clay, who had a successful karting career against Lando Norris and George Russell, join the series. Jarno Opmeer has moved to Alfa Romeo, while Marcel Keifer steps up to Red Bull.

Here's the full driver lineup:

Team Drivers
Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen F1 EsportsDaniel Bereznay Dominik Hoffman Jarno Opmeer
BWT Racing Point F1 Esports TeamDaniele Haddad Lucas Blakeley Shanaka Clay
FDA Hublot Esports TeamDavid Tonizza Enzo Bonito Filip Presnajder
Haas F1 Team EsportsCedric Thome Floris Wijers Simon Weigang
McLaren ShadowDani Moreno James Baldwin Matthias Cologon
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports TeamBardia Boroumand Bono Huis Brendon Leigh
Red Bull Racing Esports TeamFrederik Rasmussen Marcel Kiefer Tino Naukkarinen
Renault VitalityCasper Jensen Fabrizio Donoso Delgado Nicolas Longuet
Scuderia AlphaTauri Esports TeamJoni Tormala Manuel Biancolilla Patrik Holzmann
Williams EsportsAlvaro Carreton Michael Romanidis Salih Saltunc

Longer races, more coverage

After three years of using the 25% race distance, things are changing for this year.

Codemasters is making a special build of F1 2020 that has a 35% distance just for F1 Esports.

F1 2020 Mercedes Lockup

PUSH IT TO THE LIMITS: Longer racing will mean new tyre strategies

On top of longer races, viewers are also getting more action this year as qualifying shows will be introduced.

F1 Esports 2020 schedule

There will be four events for F1 Esports this year, but each one is split into two days! With longer races and added qualifying coverage we are set to see even more of the amazing drivers and wheel-to-wheel action this year.

Event 1 - 14-15 October

A far-east tour kicks off the season. Bahrain will be slipstream central, while the brand new Vietnam circuit could be chaotic with its unusual corners, close barriers, and awkward final sector.

READ MORE: F1 2020: Codemasters need to add ex-drivers to Driver Market

Then there is China. Always a thrilling race, the longer race could cause some chaos with the tyre strategy while weather is also more of a factor there than it is elsewhere.

Event 2 - 4-5 November

Another new circuit, Zandvoort will be a challenge with its narrow track and flowing rhythm.

F1 2020 Zandvoort Turns 10 and 11 Y

FRESH TARMAC: The dunes of Zandvoort will be a challenge for everyone

Both Canada and Austria will be full of overtakes and incidents, as they have huge braking zones and some long DRS zones.

Event 3 - 18-19 November

Silverstone and Spa are glorious pieces of tarmac to go racing on. The drivers will be going wheel-to-wheel are nearly ever section of the track.

Monza will be the ultimate slipstream fest. With four points where drivers will hit 200+ mph, breaking tows and cooperation with slipstreams will be key to success. It's going to be a tactical battle as much as it is about raw pace.

Grand Final - 16-17 December

The final round takes the drivers to the marvelous ribbon of tarmac that is Suzuka, before dropping them into Mexico and Brazil, where overtaking is common and tyre life critical.

How to watch

Every event will be broadcast across F1's social channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Huya.

Select TV broadcasts will also be carrying both shows per event. Final timings are yet to be revealed.

COMING SOON: Racinggames.gg, the new home of motorsport gaming

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy