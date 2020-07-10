F1 2020 BUY NOW: Deal of the Day, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Additional Content, Price & more

With Formula 1 back, Codemasters' F1 2020 has officially launched!

The standard edition, dubbed the Seventy Edition, is priced at £54.99.

However, all the hardcore F1 fans out there will want to buy the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition - keep reading to find out why.

Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition

Priced at £64.99, you get a ton of extras for just £10 more than the standard edition.

This Deluxe Edition focuses on the F1 icon that is seven-time World Drivers’ Champion, Michael Schumacher, and it looks amazing!

And for those who enjoy owning the physical game, you'll be treated to a special edition cover, with the man himself!

A BEAUTY: Schumacher & Ferrari’s first winner together

Schumacher’s remarkable F1 career is the focus of the extras in the Deluxe Edition and is a must-have for any hardcore Schumacher fans.

This edition includes the entire F1 2020 game, the “Seventy Edition” DLC Content and grants you exclusive access to four iconic Michael Schumacher cars:

1991 Jordan 191

1994 Benetton B194

1995 Benetton B195

2000 Ferrari F1-2000

This special edition also includes an exclusive Schumacher in-game model, race suits, helmet designs, and podium celebration.

There are also unique Schumacher-inspired multiplayer car liveries.

You can read more about F1 2020, including gameplay and My Team, here.