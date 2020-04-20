F1 2020 game: Deluxe Edition discount for PC racers

The release date for F1 2020 is finally here, and now there is a pre-order discount available!

Those of you that want to get your hands on the Deluxe Edition of the new game should act now to get a nice little saving on the Codemasters game.

F1 2020 discount

This discount is only available for PC players via the Steam store.

If you're a console racer you might want to hold off your pre-order in case Codemasters do a similar deal!

BARGAIN: Save some money on F1 2020 right now

If you already own F1 2019, and why wouldn't you, then you can get a 10% discount for the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition!

This a great deal for PC racers, so if you had planned on buying it anyway then you should jump on the Steam Store and buy, buy, buy!

Is the Deluxe Edition worth the money?

MEMORIES: For many this is the car they think of when Schumacher is mentioned

At £10 more than the Standard Edition, it is a reasonable question to ask.

In our eyes it is absolutely worth the money.

Not only do you get access to Schumacher-themed helmet & livery for multiplayer, you also get a unique podium celebration from the seven-time champ himself.

On top of that, you get four of his iconic cars. The 1991 Jordan that he made his debut in, the 1994 & '95 Benettons that he won World Championships in, and the iconic 2000 Ferrari which was his first title triumph with the Scuderia.

Oh, and you get three days early access too!

F1 2020 release date

F1 2020 will hit the shelves on 10 July.

It will be available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Stadia, and thanks to backward compatibility you can play on your shiny new next-gen consoles too.

As we said, the Deluxe Edition comes with early access, so if you do get it you can play from 7 July.

From the classic Career Mode to the all-new My Team, F1 2020 is going to be huge.