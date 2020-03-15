WATCH* F1 2020 Australian Grand Prix cancelled: McLaren withdrawal, coronavirus, FIA, F1 2019, setup, what next, & more

It was race week for Formula One in Australia, but then coronavirus struck.

A long, cold winter took its toll on F1 fans, but with the spread of coronavirus and a McLaren employee testing positive in Melbourne the only real option was to cancel the race.

The withdrawal of McLaren forced the FIA's hand, and with drivers quickly jetting back home, it looks like F1 is on pause for a while.

Which means F1 2019 is the only place to get your racing fix!

We have simmed the Australian Grand Prix to see who would come away with the win!

The F1 2020 season was due to start on Sunday at Albert Park, but that is now off.

Mercedes are looking to make it six double-championships in a row. Ferrari & Red Bull won't go down without a fight though.

Track information

The Albert Park circuit is fast but narrow thanks to it being a semi-street circuit.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about F1 2020

With plenty of chicanes and three DRS zones there are overtaking points for the brave, but getting past is not easy.

Setup guide

ALL-IMPORTANT: Finding the right balance will be key

With high-speed sections and slow, technical corners Albert Park is an all-or-nothing kind of circuit. Overtaking can be especially tough, so qualifying and tyre protection is vital.

Head to our dedicated setup guide for more info.

Race challenge

To make up for the lack of a race this weekend you can set up your own challenge in F1 2019.

Simply load up a Grand Prix, 25% or longer, and qualify at the back of the grid in a Mercedes, Ferrari, or Red Bull and see how high up the order you can get.

With overtaking tricky and ERS & tyre management crucial, it will be incredibly hard to win this one!

Team pace & predictions

It will be a battle between Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc for the front row.

Sebastian Vettel will be looking to re-establish himself as a contender, while Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon will want to prove they can compete at the front too.

FIGHT: This season will be close up and down the grid

The fight in the midfield will be even closer. McLaren are looking to bridge the gap to the top three teams, but Renault, Racing Point, and Alpha Tauri all look strong.

Haas and Alfa Romeo need strong starts to the year, while Williams are seemingly far more competitive this year.

READ MORE: F1 2020 driver lineup - who races where?

The back row may be just as tough to predict as the front row this season!

McLaren withdrawal, race cancellation, & coronavirus

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: McLaren are not competing this weekend

Every team member was screened when they entered Australia, and it has transpired that a McLaren employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Given that news the team decided to withdraw from the race.

After that it was all academic. Eventually the FIA called the race off and drivers disappeared back home.

With Bahrain already nervous about allowing F1 in and Vietnam in virtual lock-down it looks like the season won't start until the Dutch Grand Prix in May.

Get your racing fix

F1 2019 is an excellent game, with 21 tracks, every official car & driver from not only the 2019 F1 season but both the 2018 & 19 F2 seasons as well.

A host of classic cars are in the game for you to enjoy as well.

It is the perfect way to spend your now free Sunday.