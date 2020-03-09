*BREAKING* FIFA 20: Ligue 1 February POTM shortlist announced – Mbappe, Sanches, Savanier & more

*BREAKING* FIFA 20: Ligue 1 February POTM short...

Fortnite: FNCS Duos ANNOUNCED – Prize Pool, Start Date, Game Modes, Format, World Cup & more

Fortnite: FNCS Duos ANNOUNCED – Prize Poo...

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Prediction & Preview: Lineups, injury news, where to watch, TV times, kick-off time, news & more

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League P...

Apex Legends Season 4: ‘Deja Loot’ mode widely criticized by community

Apex Legends Season 4: ‘Deja Loot’ ...

Call of Duty Warzone: Battle royale, release date, update, map, gameplay, trailer & everything there is to know

Call of Duty Warzone: Battle royale, release da...

F1 2019: Australian Grand Prix Setup Guide

F1 2019: Australian Grand Prix Setup Guide...

MLB The Show 20 Early Access: Play ball before anyone else

MLB The Show 20 Early Access: Play ball before ...

MLB The Show 20: Release date, gameplay, new features, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise Mode, Showdown, RTTS, Custom Leagues, Minor Leagues, Relocation, editions, pre-order, PS4 & more

MLB The Show 20: Release date, gameplay, new fe...

MLB The Show 20 Showdown: Game mode, draft, players, rewards, diamond dynasty & more

MLB The Show 20 Showdown: Game mode, draft, pla...

Football Manager 2020: Sheffield United Team Guide – Tactics, formations, transfer targets & more

Football Manager 2020: Sheffield United Team Gu...

Cyberpunk 2077: Female Protagonist gets a new look for International Women’s Day

Cyberpunk 2077: Female Protagonist gets a new l...

FIFA 20: Player Moments Alex Sandro – SBC Requirements, estimated cost & analysis

FIFA 20: Player Moments Alex Sandro – SBC...

PS Plus April 2020 Update: April Predictions, March’s Free Games, Reveal & Release date

PS Plus April 2020 Update: April Predictions, M...

PS5 Controller: Patent reveals DualShock 5’s customisable features – Haptic feedback, Adaptive triggers, Wireless charging & more

PS5 Controller: Patent reveals DualShock 5̵...

Madden 20: Golden Ticket program – What is it? When is it live? release date, packs, players, challenges & more

Madden 20: Golden Ticket program – What i...

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: March patch – Release time, date, expected content, notes, bonuses, discounts challenges, list & more

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: March ...

F1 Motorsport

F1 2019: Australian Grand Prix Setup Guide

Albert Park is a challenging circuit, and it requires a special setup to lap quick enough to win.

by Matt Ashman Mar 9, 2020
F1 2019 AUSTRALIAN SETUP 1

The Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit is a street circuit around Albert Park Lake, only a few kilometres south of central Melbourne.

It has hosted the Australian Grand Prix, and the start of the F1 season, for a while now but it is a tough track to master.

With high-speed sections and slow, technical, corners it is an all-or-nothing kind of circuit. Overtaking can be especially tough, so qualifying is vital

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up-to-date with everything F1 2019 and F1 2020!
Contents hide
1 Aerodynamics
2 Transmission
3 Suspension Geometry
4 Suspension
5 Brakes
6 Tyres

Aerodynamics

f1 2019 australian gp setup aero

Australia is very easy on its tyres and a nice balance of on the front wing aero and on the rear wing gives you the grip you need through the high speed corners at the end of sector 2.

READ MORE: F1 2019 Beginner’s Guide

This wing setting provides plenty of stability and stopping power, but if you get over-ambitious on exit you will suffer with high tyre wear.

Transmission

f1 2019 australian gp setup transmission

The transmission section is about how the power is deployed through the rear wheels and into the tarmac.

With 16 turns this is one of the most important parts of your setup. As you will spend a lot of your time on throttle having an open (unlocked) differential on throttle is key.

A 50% is ideal, but this can vary from 50 to 60% depending on driver style.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about F1 2020

The off-throttle differential describes how free the wheels are to rotate when you are not on the power. This is important when cornering. On average, you are looking at a lot of 45-degree corners around Albert Park.

85% means your tyres rotate at the same speed on corner exit, potentially adding to your tyre wear but increases your ability to carry more speed through the higher speed corners.

Suspension Geometry

f1 2019 australian gp setup sus geo

As you may have read these are consistently fastest for one-lap pace in Codemasters games, but have the tendency to ruin tyre life in a race… However, this is not taking into consideration all other parts of the setup.

To break it down, camber and toe describe the ability of the car to turn in, maxing out front and rear camber (-2.50, -1.00/ 0.05, 020) makes the car super responsive but quite heavy on its tyres. However, in conjunction with the rest of the setup this works excellently.

Suspension

f1 2019 australian gp setup suspension

Suspension is often the meat of the setup and potentially the one people fiddle with the most due to the sheer number of variables at play. By definition therefore it is also the part of the setup that is most user-defined and something you should definitely tweak. 

2-3 gives you enough stability while keeping the car pliable over the kerbs.

READ MORE: All F1 2019 track guides

Roll bars are another setup option that helps with responsiveness and turn in. 4-6 is the best way to ensure consistent and predictable results.

The ride height has been set to 4-2.

Brakes

f1 2019 australian gp setup brakes

Stopping power on F1 2019 is vital, miss your breaking zone by a millisecond and it costs you up to a second or even more. We have gone with a balanced 87%, giving you a wide braking range during the race.

READ MORE: All F1 2019 setup guides

Front brake bias is one of the few tools you can alter mid-race. It’s not the most important setup tool. We have a 51% that means that in a race you always have a light, slippery car that glides from corner to corner, sector to sector.

Tyres

f1 2019 australian gp setup tyres

The lower the pressure, the quicker the car can deliver its power. Given that the car has been setup primarily in all its other facets for responsiveness and agility 23.8 PSI for the front and 21.9 PSI on the rear is a fair compromise.

Overall, it’s a radical setup for a radical track. A one-off approach for a one-off piece of tarmac. Responsiveness is the key on a street circuit and using the tried and tested pro’s approach with some compromise along the way is my view on optimising your results on one of F1’s most difficult and demanding tracks.

Written by Matt Ashman

Leave a Reply

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.