Will the EFL be in EA Sports FC?

As EA Sports FC 24 approaches the excitement continues through a recent reveal showcasing an exclusive Premier League partnership, with the developers confirming EA FC will be the home of the Premier League.

The world’s most popular league is only in The World’s Game. EA SPORTS FC 24 is the exclusive home for the competition, energy, and excitement of the Premier League. Play with all 20 clubs, complete with their 2023/24 kits and logos and an authentic broadcast, commentary, and pre-match choreography package making it the most authentic representation of the league.

With the Premier League being confirmed in EA FC 24, many fans are interested in understanding if the rest of the EFL clubs have an exclusive partnership including a potential introduction of the National League in EA FC 24.

Barclays FA Women’s Super League

According to the latest announcement from EA, the new game will be 'constructed on a foundation of inclusivity and innovation. Fans will encounter unparalleled authenticity with access to over 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues. The game will also receive support from more than 300 global football partners, enabling expansion into areas, including women's football and grassroots football.'

click to enlarge + 2 Premier League

Will the EFL be in EA FC 24?

Yes, all 4 leagues from the English Football League (EFL) will be in EA FC 24,

Premier League

English Championship

English League One

English League Two

The EFL will continue to be in EA FC 24 continuing from the FIFA franchise where all 4 leagues were in the game.

Will the National League be in EA FC 24?

click to enlarge + 2 National League

As far as we are aware, there has been no confirmation or leaks hinting at the National League (5th division) joining EA FC 24.

Many English football fans were hoping to see the National League in EA FC 24, specifically after Wrexham and Notts County were able to showcase the quality level in previous season.

For the latest EA FC 24 news and content keep up to date with RealSport101.