As EA FC 24 approaches closer and closer, deep dives and pitch notes continue to be released getting EA FC fans excited about the new title.

As we approach the new title, EA FC fans are continuing to debate about predicted EA FC 24 ratings, new players, and new clubs that will be in the game.

This summer has been a busy one for the Saudi Pro League as they look to continue bringing in more top players, our latest transfer has been Fabinho to Al-Ittihad.

Will Fabinho be in EA FC 24?

Yes, Fabinho will be in EA FC 24 with his new club Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Fabinho joins Al-Ittihad with new teammates Benzema, Kante and Jota. Al-Ittihad is building a very exciting team, one that could compete with top European teams if they could play against each other.

A partnership of Kante and Fabinho excites many football fans, and a defensively strong midfield with a creative spark allows their attack to unleash in the Saudi Pro League. Benzema has played two games for Al-Ittihad scoring 2 goals in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

What rating is Rabinho in EA FC 24?

Currently, Fabinho is an 87-rated CDM in FIFA 23 with Liverpool. We predict that he will receive a -1 downgrade in EA FC 24 after a disappointing season with Liverpool, 86 rated in EA FC 24 seems reasonable.

click to enlarge Fabinho Predicted Rating and Stats in EA FC 24

This potential downgrade is attributed to a somewhat disappointing season that Fabinho endured with Liverpool. After a full dip in form by the entire Liverpool squad in the 2022/23 season we can expect to see many downgrades. Nonetheless, an 86 rating still signifies that Fabinho remains an excellent player with exceptional skills and a significant contribution to the team's performance.

How much did Fabinho cost?

Al-Ittihad paid Liverpool roughly £40 million for Fabinho, at the age of 29 years-old it is safe to say that Liverpool got a fair deal for the midfielder.

With many more players set to join the Saudi Pro League, it will be interesting to see more transfer fees!

