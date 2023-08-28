Messi Retains High Rating in EA FC 24

As EA Sports FC 24 draws closer to being released on 29 September, fans have begun speculating over the ratings of two of its biggest stars!

For years, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the player ratings, consistently ranking above 90-rated year after year. However, for the first time in over a decade, FC 24 fans have begun to question whether or not the two GOATs should be highly rated.

Despite winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar 2022, Messi's domestic year hasn't been as illustrious as it has been in the past. Although it didn't quite go to plan at PSG for the forward, his recent move to the MLS with Inter Miami has been nothing short of a fairy tale so far, with the Florida side winning their first trophy, the Leagues Cup in just Messi's seventh game.

This seems to be enough for EA to keep the Argentinian as one of the highest-rated players in the game.

Lionel Messi EA FC 24 rating

EA has given Lionel Messi a 90 OVR this year according to the reliable 'leaks' page @Fut_scoreboard on Twitter.

Messi's stats on his base card are pretty good too! He has been given 80 pace, 87 shooting, 90, passing, 94 dribbling, 33 defending, and 64 physical.

All of which are considerably higher than Cristiano Ronaldo's rating in EA FC 24.

Is Messi better than Ronaldo?

So, does this settle the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate once and for all?

Messi's success with Argentina seemed written in the stars in Qatar, which left much of the footballing world over the moon seeing the little magician lifting the illustrious trophy above his head.

Since then, his move to David Beckham's Inter Miami has shown just how brilliant a footballer Messi is, turning a losing side into one of the best in the MLS, playing like a prime Barcelona.

This year on EA FC 24 Messi is better than Ronaldo, by a considerable margin.

However, the debate will continue for the rest of time!