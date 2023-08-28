Ronaldo rating SLASHED in EA FC 24!

Anticipation for EA Sports FC 24 is continuing to grow and one major talking point in the community has been the potential ratings of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Both superstars have made the moves to a new league in the past year, both of which are considered retirement homes for the former Ballon d'Or winners.

Having joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League in January, Ronaldo has seen many of the world's best players follow in his footsteps, however, his performances in a league that is considered to be lower down the footballing pyramid, haven't impressed those at EA Sports.

The 38-year-old has scored 17 goals in 18 games for his new side, in the league however, that's not enough to make him one of the highest-rated players in EA FC 24.

Ronaldo's rating in EA FC 24

According to @DonkTrading, a popular and accurate 'leaks' account on Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo's rating in EA FC 24 is 86 OVR!

That's a minus-four downgrade to his FIFA 23 card!

To make matters worse for CR7's beloved fans, the former Real Madrid man will only have one base card stat over 80, with his shooting sitting at 88.

He will have 77 pace, 88 shooting, 75 passing, 79 dribbling, 34 defending and 74 physical. A dramatic drop in stats for one of the greatest players of all time!

Below Top 50 players in EA FC 24!

With the release of the top 50-41 player ratings in EA FC 24, this means Ronaldo will be below this threshold. This will see the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Sophia Smith, and Marie-Antoinette Katoto all have higher ratings than the Portuguese captain.

This news will rock the FIFA and FC 24 community, knowing that one of the game's greatest-ever players will now be considered SBC fodder for most players!

Is this the end of Ronaldo's career?

Certainly, on an EA game, it is likely CR7 will never be the same again!

With an 86 rating, Ronaldo will be difficult to use against meta players. However, like most years, the Portugal international will likely get many special cards and become usable once more.

Would Cristiano Ronaldo receive an upgraded rating if he moved back to Europe?