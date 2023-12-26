FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Mbabu SBC - costs & solutions

A solid option at RB.

The Winter Wildcards promo in Ultimate Team has released the EA FC 24 Kevin Mbabu SBC. This new card is an upgraded version of the Swiss defender's base card and is obtainable by completing SBC tasks.

To estimate the cost of completion, it's best to calculate the possible amount of coins needed for the fodder by analyzing the Kevin Mbabu Winter Wildcards SBC.

Let’s check out what you need to complete in order to get a Kevin Mbabu card.

EA FC 24 Kevin Mbabu - cheapest solutions

This SBC is beginner-friendly as it only has two tasks, and the conditions are straightforward. It's one of the easiest challenges in the Winter Wildcards promo.

Task 1 - Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 83

Task 2 - Bundesliga

Min. 1 Players from: Bundesliga

Min. Team Rating: 85

If you manage to get all the required fodder from the market, the Squad Building Challenge will cost you about 85,000 coins. However, you can bring down the cost by using items from your Ultimate Team collection.

You can also grind different EA FC 24 modes, such as Squad Battles and Division Rivals, to unlock more cards through packs and save coins.

After finishing the challenge, you'll receive an 85-rated RB card that can also be used as an RWB. The challenge could have been more appealing if the overall and some of the key stats were higher. Nevertheless, it's still a good option for those who are building their squads. For experienced players, the challenge may not be as rewarding.

Kevin Mbabu Stats

Take a look at all the stats of the special Kevin Mbabu Winter Wildcards card, with 4 Skill Moves and 4 Weak Foot 85 OVR included:

click to enlarge Mbabu stats

