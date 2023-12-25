FC 24: How to complete Icon Del Piero SBC - Costs & Solutions

The Juventus legend is here!

The latest Winter Wildcards Icon Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now available in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team game. This time, Italian football legend Alessandro Del Piero is the player receiving a boosted version.

Del Piero is widely regarded as one of the best playmakers in the current Icon roster, but his low pace is often overlooked. However, his latest special item compensates for this weakness in other ways.

EA Sports has already revealed all of the player SBCs that will be released during the Winter Wildcards event in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team game. The developers have been sticking to the schedule as per their announcement. As anticipated, the Winter Wildcards Icon Alessandro Del Piero SBC is now available, featuring a brand new Playstyle+.

Let’s see how to complete Alessandro Del Piero SBC in FC 24.

EA FC 24 Alessandro Del Piero - cheapest solutions

The Winter Wildcards promotion has been living up to its hype by introducing various new special cards for gamers to add to their squad via packs, objectives, and SBCs. The latest addition is the boosted version of Alessandro Del Piero, the former Juventus attacker, which is available through SBCs.

The release of this SBC coincides with the addition of Winter Wildcards Team 2 into packs, creating a lot of excitement among fans. With reasonably priced player SBCs, fans have more options to upgrade their virtual squad.

Born Legend

Player quality: Exactly bronze

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Rising Star

Player quality: Exactly silver

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

On a loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Bianconeri

Juventus players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team of the Week players: Minnimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Squadra Azzurra

Italy players: Minimum one

Team of the week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League legend

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

To unlock this legendary forward, you need to complete the SBC, which consists of eight segments and is much cheaper than the Ruud Gullit SBC. The SBC requires an overall expected cost of around 600,000 coins, which is reasonable for a card of this calibre.

However, some players may prefer his base version as his PlayStyle+ has been changed from a Finesse shot to a Long Ball pass. While Long Ball pass makes him a more efficient playmaker in EA FC 24, Finesse shot is more desirable for an attacker in the latest meta.

Del Piero Stats

Here are all the stats of the special Allesandro Del Piero card, including 4 Skill Moves and 5 Weak Foot 91 OVR:

click to enlarge Del Piero stats

