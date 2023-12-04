FC 24: TOTW 12 Predictions Ft. Fernandez, Trippier & more

Team of the Week 12 is on its way to FC 24 Ultimate Team, following another weekend filled with some fantastic performances worldwide.

Each week, EA drops a new TOTW featuring 18 of the best-performing players from over the weekend, giving them cards known as informs, which are upgraded versions of their regular cards, available in packs!

There have been some thrilling encounters and individual displays over the past few days, so plenty of players could find themselves in TOTW 12. Together we will go through all you need to know about the latest TOTW and predict which players could feature, so let's dive in!

TOTW 12 predictions

Before the new Team of the Week is released, we predict all of the players that we believe will feature in the release, based on their performances and recent leaks.

We will highlight three of the highest-rated players who could be included, before listing the rest below, so let's take a look at our predictions for TOTW 12!

Ada Hegerberg - ST - 89 > 90 OVR

The Women players were on international duty over the weekend, and Ada Hegerberg was in fine form for her country. Hegerberg's impressive hat trick against Portugal secured Norway's first UEFA Nations campaign win.

Nicolo Barella - CM - 87 > 88 OVR

One goal and one assist in what was a dominant 3-0 Inter Milan win over current Serie A champions Napoli, means Nicolo Barella will be unlucky to miss out on a place in TOTW 12, despite him featuring in TOTW 10 just a couple of weeks ago.

Kieran Trippier - RB - 85 > 87 OVR

Following on from a frustrating conclusion to their Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain, it was important for Newcastle to bounce back strongly, and Kieran Trippier was instrumental in doing just that, setting up the winner and keeping a clean sheet against Manchester United.

Here are the rest of our predictions for TOTW 12:

Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens - 79 > 86 OVR)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea - 83 > 86 OVR)

Adrian Rabiot (Juventus - 84 > 86 OVR)

Trinity Rodman (USWNT - 84 > 86 OVR)

Gabriel Veiga (Al-Ahli - 78 > 86 OVR)

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham - 81 > 85 OVR)

Joao Felix (Barcelona - 81 > 85 OVR)

Emma Koivisto (Finland - 80 > 84 OVR)

Alban Lafont (FC Nantes - 78 > 84 OVR)

Aleksander Mitrovic (Al Hilal - 79 > 84 OVR)

Cristhian Stuani (Girona - 77 > 83 OVR)

Romain Del Castillo (Brest - 73 > 83 OVR)

Ferdy Druijf (PEC Zwolle - 69 > 83 OVR)

Florian Niederlechner (Hertha BSC - 72 > 83 OVR)

(Hertha BSC - 72 > 83 OVR) Vincent Vermeij (Fortuna Dusseldorf - 68 > 83 OVR)

TOTW 12 release date & how to get

Team of the Week 12 is expected to drop on Wednesday, 6 November at 6 pm GMT, becoming available in packs for all players.

There will be 18 players available to pack, all 83 OVR and above, presenting you with a great chance to boost your squad.

You will have a week to get your hands on any of the featured players before they are removed from packs, and eventually replaced by TOTW 13.

