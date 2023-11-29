FC 24: TOTW 11 out now!

Each week EA releases a brand-new Team of the Week into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and TOTW 11 is here!

The team of informs consists of 18 players, all above 83 OVR, and you can find them in packs right now!

Together we will go through all of the players included in TOTW 11, highlighting the best three before listing the rest below, so let's take a look at the complete Team of the Week.

TOTW 11 out now

EA has just released Team of the Week 11 into Ultimate Team, giving the 18 best-performing players from over the weekend, some upgraded inform cards.

These cards are available in packs now and will be until they are replaced by TOTW 12, in a week's time.

TOTW 11 Players

Like each TOTW drop, we will go through the three highest-rated players included in the Team of the Week, and then list the rest of the 15 other players below.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at who is included in Team of the Week 11!

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona - 91 OVR)

Norwegian winger Caroline Hansen has been given her first TOTW of the year, after impressing for Barcelona as they battered Athletic Bilbao 4-0 over the weekend. Hansen contributed to all four of the goals, scoring once and grabbing a hat trick of assists in the match. The winger is easily the best player in this TOTW and will be the one that all FC 24 players will want to pack.

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo - 88 OVR)

Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi is another player included in TOTW 11 and features for the second time in FC 24. The Italian scored two vital goals, including a 92nd-minute winner, as Sassuolo beat Empoli 4-3 in the Serie A over the weekend. Due to this being his second TOTW introduction, Berardi has an 88-rated TOTW card.

Paulo Dybala (Roma - 88 OVR)

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala was very impressive for Roma over the weekend, as they beat Udinese 3-1. Dybala grabbed a goal and an assist in the match, which is why he is featured in Team of the Week 11. He has already featured in a TOTW, so he has been given an 88-rated card, with some insane dribbling stats!

Here are the rest of the players featured in Team of the Week 11:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool - 87 OVR)

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City - 86 OVR)

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United - 86 OVR)*

Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord - 86 OVR)*

Pau Torres (Aston Villa - 86 OVR)

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan - 86 OVR)

Fabian Ruiz (PSG - 85 OVR)

Dries Mertens (Galatasaray - 85 OVR)

Jose Morales (Villarreal - 84 OVR)

Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen - 84 OVR)

Lucas Chevalier (LOSC Lille - 84 OVR)

Samuel Lino (Atletico Madrid - 83 OVR)

Mohamed Sankoh (Heracles Almelo - 83 OVR)

Nikola Vasic (IF Brommapojkarna - 83 OVR)

Ilya Shkurin (Stal Mielec - 83 OVR)

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.