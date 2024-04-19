FC 24: TOTS Live McGinn Objectives Guide

Team of the Season content has officially arrived following the release of TOTS Live in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA offering promo-themed players, SBCs, evolutions, and objectives over the coming days and weeks.

Speaking of objectives, a brand new set has just dropped, and players can now earn TOTS Live John McGinn for free by completing four requirements.

Below, we will go through each objective so you can add TOTS Live McGinn to your Ultimate Team without spending a single penny!

TOTS Live McGinn objectives guide

A new objective is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate the release of the latest promo, TOTS Live, and EA has made another card available for FREE!

Aston Villa's John McGinn is now available in Ultimate Team objectives, and all you have to do is complete four challenges to get the new card.

TOTS Live McGinn

McGinn has a 90-rated card and comes with some great stats, including 83 pace, 86 shooting, 89 passing, 87 dribbling, 86 defending, and 93 physical.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at how to complete the TOTS Live McGinn objectives, so you can add the midfielder to your Ultimate Team at no extra cost!

Scottish Pride

Requirements:

Play 9 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 3 players from Scotland in your starting 11.

Reward:

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Midfield Maestro

Requirements:

Score and assist a goal with a Midfielder in 6 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Winner's Mentality

Requirements:

Win 7 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 5 Premier League players in your starting 11.

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Insurmountable

Requirements:

Concede 1 or less goals per match in 5 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed all of the challenges for this objective, you will be able to redeem TOTS Live McGinn, as well as several packs, to your Ultimate Team!

Will you be completing this objective? Let us know in the comments below.

