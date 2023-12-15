FC 24: How to complete TOTGS Kane SBC - Costs & Solutions

The best striker in the world?

The Team of the Group Stage promo is out now, and the players included are insane!

To make things even more exciting, EA has dropped an unbelievable player into SBCs, with Bayern Munich's Harry Kane receiving a TOTGS special card for his performances in the UEFA Champions League.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete this SBC, so you can add TOTGS Harry Kane to your Ultimate Team.

TOTGS Kane SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just released an insane new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane a Team of the Group Stage special card.

click to enlarge + 3 TOTGS Kane

The Englishman now has a 93-rated card with some incredible stats, including 96 shooting, 88 dribbling, 88 passing, 87 physical, and 80 pace!

Kane is loving life in Germany with his new club, and his Champions League campaign has been nothing short of exceptional throughout the group stage.

Bayern won five games, drawing once, and the England captain managed to score four goals and grab three assists in the six matches, which is incredible, so it's no surprise to see EA add him to the TOTGS squad.

Now that you have seen what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Team of the Group Stage Harry Kane SBC!

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 England

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add the insane 93-rated TOTGS Harry Kane to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC will cost around 180k coins to complete, but it's sure to be worth it!

Will you be adding Kane to your strike force? Let us know!

