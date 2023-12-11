FC 24: HUGE Champions League promo approaches

The best European performers!

Team of the Group Stage and the Women's Road to the Knockouts is the next promo set to hit FC 24 Ultimate Team, and we already have leaks for the upcoming promo that is due tomorrow!

The players included in this release, are considered the best performers in all three European competitions this season, whether that be the goal contributions, or giving their all for their teams!

As for the women's players, they will be looking to win their UWCL games to earn upgrades to their promo cards.

So let's take a look at all of the players leaked to feature in the TOTGS and UWCL RTTK promo, coming soon to Ultimate Team!

With Ultimate Dynasties in full swing, EA is set to drop a new promo tomorrow, once the latest promo finishes.

Team of the Group Stages returns, with the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League group stages coming to an end, and EA will be picking a squad of the best players from these competitions.

There will also be a batch of women's Road to the Knockouts cards, which will likely go live at the same time.

With that being said, the TOTGS and UWCL RTTK promo is set to release on Friday 15 December at 6 pm GMT and is set to last for a week.

You will be able to find these players in packs, as well as via SBCs, and Objectives, and EA will likely release a few Evolutions throughout the promo.

TOTGS leaks

All of the players featured in the TOTGS promo have been leaked by @FutPoliceLeaks and @BobtheEAFCLeaks.

click to enlarge TOTGS Leak

The full leaked squad consists of some incredible players, three of whom will be fighting for Ballon d'Or trophies for years to come.

There are players from each European competition in this leaked list, so let's take a look at who is expected to be included in the Team of the Group Stage promo!

Kylian Mbappe (PSG - 93 OVR)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich - 90 OVR)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid - 90 OVR)

Joao Cancelo (Barcelona - 89 OVR)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid - 89 OVR)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan - 89 OVR)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal - 88 OVR)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid - 88 OVR)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City - 88 OVR)

Nick Pope (Newcastle United - 87 OVR)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan - 87 OVR)

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund - 87 OVR)

Phil Foden (Manchester City - 87 OVR)

Mehdi Taremi (Porto - 86 OVR)

David Raum (RB Leipzig - 86 OVR)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG - 86 OVR)

Jerdy Schouten (PSV - 85 OVR)

Jonathan Clauss (Marseille - 88 OVR)

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen - 86 OVR)

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool - 85 OVR)

Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina - 85 OVR)

UWCL RTTK leaks

The UEFA Women's Champions League is well underway, and the group stages are halfway through.

That being said, EA will introduce some more Road to the Knockouts players into Ultimate Team, with @FutSheriff leaking the players included in the promo.

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona - 90 OVR)

Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt - 89 OVR)

Tabitha Chawinga (PSG - 88 OVR)

Julie Dufour (Paris FC - 88 OVR)

Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich - 87 OVR)

