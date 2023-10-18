How to complete the Themed Team Pursuit IV Objective in FC 24

FC 24 has started excitingly, and we are already at TOTW 5 which has just dropped, with the Trailblazers promo players also in packs currently!

In this piece, we will give you a guide to the Themed Team Pursuit IV Objectives, which have just been released in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Without further ado, let’s take a look at how to complete it, and what you need to do!

Themed Team Pursuit IV Objective

EA has dropped their latest set of objectives which helps players at the start of the game.

Themed Team Pursuit IV is the sequel to the Themed Team Pursuit III objective which gave out the very same rewards for completing six games worth of challenges.

Objectives/Challenges

The player is required to complete five challenges, with the possibility of being able to complete them in just six games.

Here are the objectives:

Ligue 1:

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 5 Ligue 1 players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 2 Ligue 1 reward

MLS

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 5 MLS players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)

EFL Championship

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 5 EFL Championship players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)

Google-Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 5 Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

First Owner

Win 3 matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 5 First Owner players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 2 First Owner reward

Once all of the objectives have been completed you will also receive an 80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack to your store.

You can fit two lots of players from two leagues in a squad, for example, five Ligue 1 players, and five MLS players, and if at least five of them are First Owned then you will complete three objectives in just three games.

You will then only have to win three more matches with five EFL Championship and Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga players in your squad, and the Themed Team Pursuit IV objective will be complete!

