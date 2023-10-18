FC 24: TOTW 5 out now!

FC 24 has started excitingly, and continues to build hype with new releases daily!

Team of the Week 5 is now here, and available in packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team. We will go through every player included in TOTW 5, so without further ado let's get stuck in!

TOTW 5 out now in FC 24

TOTW 5 is out now, and available for all players in FC 24 Ultimate Team. This week's Team of the Week is slightly different with the majority of included players earning their inform card through international football.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 5

TOTW 4 has been replaced by this promo, meaning that TOTW Federico Valverde and Kingsley Coman are no longer available in packs.

We will go through the best players in the latest Team of the Week before listing the rest of the players included for their performances over the past week.

TOTW 5 Best Players

Here we will highlight the three best players in FC 24 TOTW 5, and list the following players based on their OVRs.

We have a Dutch CB, who will be highly sought after, plus a Portuguese attacking midfielder who has already featured in a promo in FC 24!

Virgil van Dijk (90 OVR)

Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has been a huge leader for his country over the weekend and helped them earn three points against Greece in the dying moments of the match. Van Dijk stepped up to take a game-deciding penalty in the 93rd minute, which gave the Netherlands a 1-0 win away to Greece. His 90-rated card will be huge if you manage to get him!

click to enlarge + 4 Virgil van Dijk

Bruno Fernandes (89 OVR)

Staying in the Premier League, Bruno Fernandes gets his second promo card for FC 24 with a fantastic performance against Slovakia, in which he grabbed two assists. The Portuguese midfielder has one of the most overpowered PlayStyles+ in the game, with the Incisive Pass+, so he will be a fantastic pickup.

click to enlarge + 4 Bruno Fernandes

Domenico Berardi (87 OVR)*

Italian winger, Domenico Berardi scored two goals against Malta in the UEFA European Qualifiers over the weekend and has been impressive for both club and country so far this season. The Sassuolo man is a great option for a Serie A team, and when cutting onto his left foot he can be very dangerous. Berardi has five PlayStyles.

click to enlarge + 4 Domenico Berardi

Here are the rest of the players who are featured in a TOTW 5:

Megan Rapinoe (86 OVR)

Nicolas Otamendi (84 OVR)

Jonathan Clauss (84 OVR)

Dodi Lukebakio (82 OVR)

Fredrik Aursnes (82 OVR)

Lee Kang In (82 OVR)

Harry Wilson (81 OVR)

Roland Sallai (81 OVR)

Jesper Karlsson (81 OVR)

Georges Mikautadze (80 OVR)

Megan Finnigan (80 OVR)

Etrit Berisha (80 OVR)

Robert Skov (80 OVR)

Ismail Yuksek (80 OVR)

Miguel (80 OVR)

