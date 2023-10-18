FC 24: Trailblazers Trapp SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, and the Trailblazers promo is producing some cracking content for Ultimate Team players.

Let's stick with Squad Building Challenges though for now, and discuss the latest drop in FC 24, Kevin Trapp. The German goalkeeper is now available in SBCs for all players, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for his SBC!

Trailblazers Trapp SBC Cheapest Solutions

Kevin Trapp has had a fantastic start to the season with Eintracht Frankfurt, keeping three clean sheets in seven matches, and making double figures in saves, which is why he is featured in the Trailblazers promo.

The German GK is one of the highest-rated in the Bundesliga with only Manuel Neuer, and Gregor Kobel higher-rated, however, this has now changed thanks to his Trailblazers card!

click to enlarge + 2 Kevin Trapp Trailblazers

Trapp is a great addition to your FC 24 Ultimate Team, and here are the cheapest solutions to complete his Trailblazers SBC!

Kevin Trapp Trailblazers SBC

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Trapp SBC solution

There we have it! Those are the cheapest solutions to complete the Kevin Trapp Trailblazers Squad Building Challenge in FC 24 Ultimate Team for just 19k coins.

The German goalkeeper is perfect for a Bundesliga-based squad and links well with many players in FC 24.

Whether you want to link him with the likes of Jamal Musiala, or Leon Goretzka, German compatriots from other teams or want to link him to teammates like Road to the Knockouts Mario Gotze, Trapp would be a great addition to your Ultimate Team.

