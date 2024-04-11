FC 24: Prime Gaming Pack 7 coming soon

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

From Ultimate Birthday to Golazo, the promos have kept on coming in FC 24 Ultimate Team recently, so it's about time eligible players took a break from the daily grind and treated themselves with some exclusive rewards.

Thankfully, they'll be able to do just that as the next Prime Gaming Pack prepares to drop in the coming days.

In this article, we'll go through all of the key details surrounding the FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack for April, including a predicted release date, expected rewards, and more, so let's get to it!

FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack 7 is just around the corner to provide Amazon Prime members with in-game benefits such as player loans, packs, and more.

Although a release date for Prime Gaming Pack 7 has not been officially announced by EA or Prime, it is all but confirmed by the expiry date of Prime Gaming Pack 6, which is 22 April.

Prime Gaming Packs

With that in mind, we predict Prime Gaming Pack 7 to drop on 22 April at 6 pm BST or within the following 24 hours, based on previous releases.

Eligible players will then be able to claim the pack via the Prime Gaming website as long as they have linked their EA account with their Amazon account, which we will explain in more detail further down.

Prime Gaming Pack 7 expected rewards

As we have seen with all of the Prime Gaming Packs so far, Pack number 7 is also expected to include four different rewards to give players a welcome Ultimate Team boost as they continue to build their squad.

Aside from the player loan item, all other Prime Gaming Pack rewards have been the same so far, meaning Prime Gaming Pack 7 will likely include the following:

4x Gold Rare Players (Untradeable)

1x Player Pick with Min. 81+ OVR (Untradeable)

6x Rare Consumables

1x Player Loan

Prime Gaming Pack

A random Base Hero and Base Icon player has featured in the last two Prime Gaming Packs, so we could see another unique player card with an insane rating in Pack 7.

How to get Prime Gaming Packs

The FC 24 Prime Gaming Packs are only available if you have an Amazon Prime account. For those who have, you can link your Amazon Prime account with your EA account in quick time, and here is how!

Ensure that the Amazon account you intend to link is the one you will have access to throughout the lifetime of your EA Account. If you switch Amazon accounts later, you may lose access to redeem loot on your linked EA Account. Visit the Prime Gaming website and click on the 'Sign In' button at the top of the page. Make sure you are signed in to the Amazon account you wish to link with your EA Account. Return to the Prime Gaming homepage. Locate the loot you wish to claim and click on the 'Claim' button. You will be redirected to a new page displaying all available, past, and future rewards. Click 'Claim now' on the reward you desire. A screen will appear, showing your Amazon Prime account information. Confirm that it is the correct account for your content. If not, click 'Switch Amazon account' to select the right one. Click 'Go to Electronic Arts.' You will be taken to a new page, and you may be asked to sign in to your Amazon account again. Be sure to use the same account you used in the first step and click 'Sign In.' You will be prompted to allow Electronic Arts access to your Amazon account. Click 'Allow.' Click 'Return to Amazon.' Finally, click 'Complete claim' to finish the process.

Will you be getting Prime Gaming Pack 7 when it lands? Let us know in the comments below.

