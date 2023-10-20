FC 24 Marquee Matchups Cheapest Solutions (19 Oct)

FC 24 is in full swing nearly a month since its launch, and Ultimate Team is already being enjoyed by millions of players around the world.

Evolutions have been a huge success and we have guides to Trailblazer Interceptor, Trailblazer Slide Tackler, and Pacey Winger, as well as the cheapest solutions to completing the Bundesliga POTM Guirassy SBC, so be sure to check those out! We also have all the latest TOTW 5 and Trailblazers Team 2 news!

Each week EA releases Marquee Matchups on a Thursday, which provides packs for players who submit squads. We will look at the latest Marquee Matchups release, and give you the cheapest solutions on how to complete the SBC, so let's get to it!

Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions

Marquee Matchups consist of four separate challenges that a player needs to complete to earn packs.

Four games that will take place this weekend have been highlighted by EA, and you will be required to complete the squads using the requirements given. Let’s go through each one below!

Galatasaray vs Besiktas

Requirements:

Turkish Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Players from different leagues: Max. 5

Players from the same Nation: Min. 3

Player Quality: Min. 1 Silver

Total Chemistry: Min. 14

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Galatasaray vs Besiktas

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 2 in your starting 11

Player Nationalities: Min. 3

Players from the same club: Min. 2

Rare Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Total Chemistry: Min 18

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

AC Milan vs Juventus

Requirements:

Milan Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Milan or Juventus Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Players from different leagues: Min. 3 in your starting 11

Gold Players: Min. 1

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Total Chemistry: Min. 22

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC AC Milan vs Juventus

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Requirements:

Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Arsenal Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Clubs: Max. 5

Rare Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 75

Total Chemistry: Min. 26

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Chelsea vs Arsenal

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

And there we have it for the Marquee Matchups SBC! By completing all four of those Squad Building Challenges, you will receive four packs, along with the Group Reward, which is a Small Rare Gold Players Pack. Hopefully, they will bring you some luck and improve your team! This SBC should only cost you around 15k coins to complete!

