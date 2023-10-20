FC 24 Marquee Matchups Cheapest Solutions (19 Oct)

FC 24 is in full swing nearly a month since its launch, and Ultimate Team is already being enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
Evolutions have been a huge success and we have guides to Trailblazer Interceptor, Trailblazer Slide Tackler, and Pacey Winger, as well as the cheapest solutions to completing the Bundesliga POTM Guirassy SBC, so be sure to check those out! We also have all the latest TOTW 5 and Trailblazers Team 2 news!
Each week EA releases Marquee Matchups on a Thursday, which provides packs for players who submit squads. We will look at the latest Marquee Matchups release, and give you the cheapest solutions on how to complete the SBC, so let's get to it!
Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions
Marquee Matchups consist of four separate challenges that a player needs to complete to earn packs.
Four games that will take place this weekend have been highlighted by EA, and you will be required to complete the squads using the requirements given. Let’s go through each one below!
Galatasaray vs Besiktas
Requirements:
- Turkish Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11
- Players from different leagues: Max. 5
- Players from the same Nation: Min. 3
- Player Quality: Min. 1 Silver
- Total Chemistry: Min. 14
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
Requirements:
- Bundesliga Players: Min. 2 in your starting 11
- Player Nationalities: Min. 3
- Players from the same club: Min. 2
- Rare Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11
- Player Quality: Min. Silver
- Total Chemistry: Min 18
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
AC Milan vs Juventus
Requirements:
- Milan Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11
- Milan or Juventus Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11
- Players from different leagues: Min. 3 in your starting 11
- Gold Players: Min. 1
- Player Quality: Min. Silver
- Total Chemistry: Min. 22
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Requirements:
- Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11
- Arsenal Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11
- Clubs: Max. 5
- Rare Players: Min. 1 in your starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 75
- Total Chemistry: Min. 26
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
And there we have it for the Marquee Matchups SBC! By completing all four of those Squad Building Challenges, you will receive four packs, along with the Group Reward, which is a Small Rare Gold Players Pack. Hopefully, they will bring you some luck and improve your team! This SBC should only cost you around 15k coins to complete!
