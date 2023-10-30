FC 24: Showdown Mudryk SBC Cheapest Solutions

The start of FC 24 has been nothing short of insane, with tons of content released daily into Ultimate Team!

We have guides to the current Evolutions in FC 24 including, Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter, so be sure to check those out. We also have the cheapest solutions on two SBCs, with Centurions Odegaard, and Centurions Marta, both available in Ultimate Team.

EA has just dropped the latest SBC into Ultimate Team, with Mykhailo Mudryk receiving an 85-rated Showdown card. Chelsea and Tottenham battle it out in a week's time, with the winner receiving a +2 upgrade. We have the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Kulusevski SBC here, but let's take a look at Showdown Mudryk.

Showdown Mudryk SBC cheapest solutions

Mykhailo Mudryk becomes the latest player to be given an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team and his card looks awesome!

With 93 pace, and 86 dribbling, the Ukrainian could be a problem on the wing, and despite not being favourites for the match, he could receive a +2 upgrade as well.

click to enlarge + 3 Showdown Mudryk

This SBC requires two squads and will set you back around 136k coins, so without further ado let's take a look at how to complete the Showdown Mudryk SBC!

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Premier League

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted the two squads, you will have an 85-rated Mykhailo Mudryk to add to your squad.

This SBC may be more expensive than the Showdown Kulusevski SBC, however, Mudryk is a much more meta player in FC 24 Ultimate Team compared to the Spurs winger.

Will you complete either SBC?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.