FC 24: Triple Threat promo coming to Ultimate Team!

The start of FC 24 has been nothing short of crazy, with tons of content being released daily by EA!

When it comes to promos, EA loves to go all out, and we are expecting nothing different in future releases. Once Trailblazers comes to an end, we will have the Centurions promo, and then the brand new Triple Threat promo, so there is loads of content coming to Ultimate Team in the next few weeks!

Triple Threat promo release date FC 24

EA has added both the Centurions and Triple Threat promo to the FC 24 website, with 'Coming Soon!' underneath, and although the date hasn't yet been confirmed we believe we know when the Triple Threat promo will be released.

Triple Threat is set to debut on 3 November at 6 pm BST, and last two weeks, with two separate teams releasing in consecutive weeks, similar to the Trailblazers, and Road to the Knockouts promos.

Triple Threat promo & what to expect

Although we don't have any information on what the Triple Threat promo will be, we have some predictions on the reason for the promo, so let's take a look.

Players capable of playing three different positions

Promo consists of three players from the same team

Promo has Max. 3 players from one nation

The Triple Threat promo is still unknown to players in the FC 24 community, however, it is another promo to be excited about!

