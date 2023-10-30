FC 24: Showdown Kulusevski SBC Cheapest Solutions

The start of FC 24 has been nothing short of insane, with tons of content released daily into Ultimate Team!

EA has just dropped the latest Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 and it's the first Showdown SBC of the year! This SBC features Dejan Kulusevski who is added to FC 24 and an 85-rated card. As this is a Showdown card, the Swede will receive an upgrade if Spurs beat Chelsea next week.

Showdown Kulusevski SBC cheapest solutions

Two new players are now available via SBC in the first Showdown of the year!

Showdown SBCs, give players a choice of two players, and the winner of the real-life match between the clubs that the players represent will receive a +2 upgrade.

The first Showdown SBCs of the year features two players from Tottenham and Chelsea, as they face off in the Premier League in the coming week.

This piece features Dejan Kulusevski who has an 85-rated card in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Kulusevski

Let's take a look at how to complete the Showdown SBC.

Dejan Kulusevski SBC

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Kulusevski SBC Squad

Price:

113k coins

Once the squads are submitted and the SBC is complete, you will then have Kulusevski in your Ultimate Team if Tottenham beat Chelsea in their next Premier League match he will be given a +2 upgrade.

Tottenham currently sit top of the Premier League, with Chelsea in 11th place.

